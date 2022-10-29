Search

29 Oct 2022

Granagh-Ballingarry celebrate Limerick Junior A football final success

Granagh-Ballingarry celebrate Limerick Junior A football final success

Granagh-Ballingarry celebrate their Limerick Junior A football final success in Croom on Saturday

Reporter:

David Byrne in Croom

29 Oct 2022 9:04 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY are Limerick Junior Football A champions thanks to a hard-fought 1-12 to 0-10 win over Mungret St Paul's in a rain-soaked Croom this Saturday evening. 

Shane O'Grady's charges will now ply their trade at Premier Junior level next year. 

Granagh Ballingarry's goal came through Jack Cagney in the 21st minute after a superb interception from man of the match David Condron. 

Granagh Ballingarry led by seven points at half time - 1-8 to 0-4 in favour of Shane O'Grady's side.

A much-improved Mungret outscored Granagh Ballingarry by six points to four in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the young side in red and white who did well to narrow their deficit to four after Darragh O'Sullivan pointed three-a-row in the final 10 minutes. 

A late Jack Cagney point restored Granagh Ballingarry's five point lead as the West Limerick men were crowned 2022 County Junior A Football champions.

SCORERS: Granagh Ballingarry: Aaron Smith 0-5 (three frees, one '45); Jack Cagney 1-1; Cathal O' Keeffe, Donal O'Grady 0-2 each; Sean O'Connor, Luke Flynn 0-1 each. Mungret St Paul's: Peter Harrington, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-3 each; Eoin Ryan 0-2 (one free); Conor Garvey, Sean Moran 0-1 each.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media