Granagh-Ballingarry celebrate Limerick Junior A football final success

Granagh-Ballingarry celebrate their Limerick Junior A football final success in Croom on Saturday
GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY are Limerick Junior Football A champions thanks to a hard-fought 1-12 to 0-10 win over Mungret St Paul's in a rain-soaked Croom this Saturday evening.
Shane O'Grady's charges will now ply their trade at Premier Junior level next year.
Granagh Ballingarry's goal came through Jack Cagney in the 21st minute after a superb interception from man of the match David Condron.
Granagh Ballingarry led by seven points at half time - 1-8 to 0-4 in favour of Shane O'Grady's side.
A much-improved Mungret outscored Granagh Ballingarry by six points to four in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the young side in red and white who did well to narrow their deficit to four after Darragh O'Sullivan pointed three-a-row in the final 10 minutes.
A late Jack Cagney point restored Granagh Ballingarry's five point lead as the West Limerick men were crowned 2022 County Junior A Football champions.
SCORERS: Granagh Ballingarry: Aaron Smith 0-5 (three frees, one '45); Jack Cagney 1-1; Cathal O' Keeffe, Donal O'Grady 0-2 each; Sean O'Connor, Luke Flynn 0-1 each. Mungret St Paul's: Peter Harrington, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-3 each; Eoin Ryan 0-2 (one free); Conor Garvey, Sean Moran 0-1 each.
