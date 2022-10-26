Treaty United's promotion hopes hang by thread after three-goal defeat to Waterford

TREATY United are facing an uphill battle if they are to reach the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion final after losing out 4-1 to a clinical Waterford FC side in their semi-final first leg tie at the Markets Field on Wednesday night.

Having trailed 0-2 at half-time, Treaty looked to have gotten themselves right back in the tie when Enda Curran netted his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute to half the deficit.

However, the 69th minute dismissal of substitute Colin Conroy, who picked up a second yellow card, and the concession of a third goal to Waterford - who had also missed a first half penalty - just a minute later turned the tie significantly in their favour.

And a disappointing night for Treaty United and the large home support was complete when an own goal off the luckless Sean Guerins gave Waterford a three-goal advantage deep in stoppage time

The sides meet again in the second leg at the Waterford RSC on Saturday night next, 7.45pm.

Treaty United fans will look to 12 months ago when having lost the home leg of their promotion semi-final play-off to UCD 0-3 at the Markets Field, the side hauled themselves right back into the tie when leading the students 2-0 at one stage in the second leg at Belfield, before ultimately recording conceding a goal to claim a 2-1 win.

The kick-off time for the game was delayed by 15 minutes until 8pm due to a crash on the motorway which delayed the arrival of some of the protagonists to the match venue.

Waterford finished three places and 20 points ahead of Treaty United at the end of the First Division regular season and on the evidence of the opening 45 minutes at Garryowen, one could see why.

Treaty United came within a whisker of taking a dramatic first minute lead. The home side was awarded a free kick after Willie Armshaw was brought brought down by Darragh Power to the right of the penalty area. Marc Ludden whipped the ball in but Jack Lynch's glancing header drifted just wide of the left hand upright.

Visitors Waterford then hit the front in the fifth minute, thanks to a clinical finish from the in-form Phoenix Patterson.

Yassine En-Neyah created the opening after picking the ball up in midfield before finding Patterson with a terrific through ball and he slotted the ball home from a tight angle for his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Patterson then doubled the Waterford lead on 28 minutes. En-Neyah was again involved when playing the ball to Quitirna Junior Armando who in turn found Patterson. The prolific striker then fired past Treaty netminder Brady as the home defence sought desperately to avert the danger.

Six minutes before half-time Waterford had the chance to all but seal their place in the First Division promotion final when awarded a penalty after Wilie Armshaw was judged to have fouled Quitirna inside the penalty area. However, Quitirna, who dusted himself down before taking the spot kick- saw his effort hit the post, much to the relief of the large home support before the ball was eventually cleared.

The Treaty players and management team will have been relieved to hear the half-time whistle as they sought to hatch a plan which might get them back into the contest.

Waterford comfortably maintained their two-goal advantage through the opening 15 minutes of the second half, before Treaty were handed a lifeline. Match referee Damien McGraith awarded the home side a penalty after Lee Devitt was tumbled inside the penalty.

Up stepped Treaty's topscorer Enda Curran to drill the ball into the back of the net ad half their deficit.

The Markets Field venue was rocking as the home supporters started to believe that Treaty could turn it roud.

The fleet-footed Armshaw latched onto a ball down the right wing before getting to the byline and flashing his effort across the goal.

But just as Treaty throught they were getting back into the contest, they were dealt two major blows in the space of a couple of minutes. Firstly, Colin Conroy was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game and the home side was suddenly down to 10 players.

A minute later, Waterford were 3-1 in front. Darragh Power did well to keep the ball in play on the endline and cross. With Treaty slow to clear the danger, Quitirna latched onto the loose ball, before firing home from six yards out.

The odds were always going to be against Treaty getting themselves back into the first leg given the visitors numerical advantage. And so it proved, with the fourth goal leaving Tommy Barrett's charges with a mountain to climb in the second leg.

Should Treaty Utd overcome their first leg deficit on Saturday, they would be involved in the First Division play-off final which is scheduled for the weekending November 6.

The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division a week later to determine which side plays in the Premier Division in 2023.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden (Capt), Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Stephen Christopher (Matt Keane 75), Lee Devitt, Willie Armshaw (Success Edogun 75), Enda Curran (Fionn Doherty 84), Ben O'Riordan (Colin Conroy 51), Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Niall O'Keeffe, Alex John Baptiste (Richard Taylor 46), Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah, Wassim Aouachria (Raul Uche 75), Quitirna Junior Armando, Tunmise Sobowale (Timi Sobowale 75), Killian Cantwell (Capt), Phoenix Patterson.

REFEREE: Damien McGraith