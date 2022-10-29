Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

Ladies: Ladies weekly competition results, 1st Ann Marie Connolly (32) 39Pts; 2nd Siobhan Curran (17) 34Pts; 3rd Mary Fagan(19) 33Pts.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competition: Lady Captain’s and Captain’s Mixed Scramble, Old Course Sunday 23rd October: 1st 58.8, Kevin Barry, Lorraine Canty, Shane O'Connor & Jimmy Bowler ; 2nd 59.1 Georgina Keane, Michael J McCarthy, Olga Kiely & Noel Morkan; 3rd 59.3 Patrick J O Sullivan, Kevin McCarthy, Michael D Farrell & Ann O'Riordan

Ladies Competition: Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles, Old Course, Tuesday 18th October; 1st Catriona Corrigan (15) 35 pts; 2nd Josephine Larkin (14) 32 pts; 3rd Anne Marie Healy (23) 31pts

Fixtures: Tuesday 1st November, Ladies Competition, Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition: Senior Men’s Competition – Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 20th October, Cashen Course; 1st. Donal Liston (7) 43pts; 2nd. Rory Flannery (24) 42pts. B9-23; 3rd. Dan Sheehan (14) 42pts. B9-19, B3-8. Gross. Frank Dore 28pts.

Fixtures: Thursday 27th October, Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competition: Fixtures: Friday 28th October, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.



BALLYNEETY

Men's results: Autumn Hamper, sponsored by Uro Cleaners, 1st Ian McNamara 40 points; 2nd Vincent McElligott 38 points; 3rd John B Murphy 36 points; 4th Pat Daverns 36 points.

Ladies: 9 hole foursome: 1st Rosemarie Casserly & Thecla Roche 32; 2nd Dolores Curtin & Joan O'Brien 33.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; Tom Barrett, Joe Teefy, Tim Mulcaire & Tony Ryan 57.9; 2nd Tom Ryan, John Nagle, Pat Prior & Colm Kirby 57.3; Joe Grimes, Maurice Wrenn, Anthony O'Sullivan & John Hayes 56.6

Team of 3: Flan Connolly Connie Ryan & Eugene Gardiner 53.9.

Bush Cutters Trophy: 1st Brendan Collins, Connie Ryan & Tony Carroll 44.8; 2nd Michael John Cosgrave, John Hayes & Kevin Hayes 44.8; 3rd Minie O'Brien, Martin O'Connor & Bud Leonard 47.1; 4th John Leamy, Anthony Ryan, Jacky O'Connell & John Keogh 47.2

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot; Billy Lawlor wins €100. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

DROMOLAND

Results: Mens 18 Hole Single Stableford; 1st Brian O'Sullivan 43; 2nd Cathal Boyce 40; 3rd David O'Brien 40; Gross Enda Heneghan 35 (38); 22+ cat. Evan O'Mara 39

Ladies: Ladies 18 hole and 9 hole competitions; 18 Hole; 1st Joan Ryan 32pts; 9 Hole; 1st Niamh McDermott 21pts.

CO TIPPERARY

K Club: Co Tipperary well represented in the K Club. For the past number of years our club has supported the 3Ts (Turn the Tide of Suicide) by running a competition for both the Ladies & the Men to raise funds for the charity. The 3Ts is a wonderful organisation, providing information & support for people with mental health issues, or are in need of assistance.

The national final of the competition is held each year in the K Club. This year our team put up a fine show & came in third place. The Team representing Co Tipperary were; Captain Brian Slattery, Lady Vice Captain Jacinta Coman, Patricia Moran & Joe Burke. Well done to all.

All Island Chamber Golf Classic: The first ever all island Chamber golf competition was held in the K Club golf course last week. The event brought together the winners of local Chamber golf competitions from around the country to compete for the prize of overall golf team champions. It was highly enjoyable event. The team representing our club were; PGA professional at Dundrum Marian Riordan, President Kathleen O’Neill, Caroline O’Dwyer and Michael Slattery. Despite a very good performance all around, were not in the winner’s enclosure.

Mens Golf: The Winter League is up & running. All the teams are poster on the club WhatsApp. It is a 9-hole Stapleford Competition. Four Cards must be submitted within four weeks. Each player must sign in on the computer and in the golf shop before each round. Each player must enter their score on the computer after each round. €10 must be paid in the golf shop before playing the first round. All the rules are on the notice board.

Captain’s Dinner: The Captains Dinner which is on Friday November 25th is shaping up well with very few places left. It is the night the prizes will be presented to The Golfer of the Year, the winners of the Singles, the Doubles and the Mixed Doubles competitions.

Ladies Golf: Winner of Tuesday morning’s 9-hole competition was Anne Hallinan with a very impressive score of 21pts.

Halloween party supporting Down Syndrome Tipperary which was hosted by Jeff and Winnieanna at Tullamaine Castle last Saturday. What a party it was, with pumpkin craving, face painting, disco dancing and some delicious finger food and lots of sweets and treats over seventy children and their families all members of Meitheal 21 in Thurles, where children with Down Syndrome can avail of many supports to give them the best possible outcome where they have access to many activities to enhance their lives, if you would like to support Down Syndrome you can log on the link below.

www.idonate.ie/raffle/ you can buy tickets for valuables prizes and also make a donation to

Tipperary Down Syndrome.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s Seniors Golf which was a 15-hole Scramble. In 1st place Tommy Moloney, Peter Silke, Tony Farrell & Liam Treacy on 46.9. In 2nd place John Grogan, Dave O’Sullivan, Charlie Gaffney & Denis McCarthy on 47.1.

Halloween Open Singles: Saturday October 29th & Sunday 30th October, Visitors €30pp, Members €8pp

Fixture: Bank Holiday Monday 31st December

Team of 3 Champagne Scramble (Ladies & Gents), 1 score to count

Winter Classic: Winter Classic (Monthly Qualifier). Starting Tuesday November – March 2023; Team of 3 Champagne Scramble (Ladies & Gents) 1 Score to count, Pay your own ball on Par 3’s.

TIPPERARY

Ladies Results: Sunday, October 16th, Team of 3 Waltz; Winners: Renagh Murphy, Joanne Collins, Barbara Leahy - 66 points

Sunday, October 23rd, 15 hole V-par, Mens Prize to the Ladies; Winner: Orla O'Donoghue (10) - 4up; Runner-Up: Barbara Leahy (24) - 2up

Fixtures: Upcoming: Wednesday 26th Oct 18/9 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Mr Tommy Landers. Sunday 30th Oct 18/9 Hole Stableford Christmas Hamper Cat A,B & C kindly sponsored by Mr Darragh McComb. Monday 31st Open Team of 3 Scramble Fancy Dress and any combination can play. This will be followed by a presentation of all outstanding prizes.

Winter League: Our closing date for the winter league entries is the 26th of October and the League will commence on the 1st of November. Please check holes in Play and conditions of play as not all holes may be open.