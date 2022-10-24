Search

24 Oct 2022

Limerick jockey Billy Lee neck-and-neck in Irish Flat jockeys' championship race

Limerick jockey Billy Lee neck-and-neck in Irish Flat jockeys' championship race

Jockey's title chasing Limerick jockey Billy Lee celebrates with the cup after winning the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes on La Petite Coco at the Curragh in June

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

24 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee and title rival Colin Keane are tied on 88 winners as the enthralling battle to be crowned champion jockey heads to the Curragh on Wednesday afternoon where racing begins at 1.05pm.

Highly regarded Limerick horseman Lee has easily enjoyed his most successful season in 2022. He is well ahead of his previous best tally of 57 winners, set in 2019, and he has two Group 1 wins to his name this season.

Billy gave trainer Paddy Twomey a first Group 1 success when La Petite Coco won the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in June.

The pair were also winners at Leopardstown on Longines Irish Champions Weekend with Pearls Galore in the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes. Lee also won the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes on the same horse at the Curragh in May while Twomey’s Rosscarbery was the winner of two Group 3 races for the Limerick jockey who enjoyed a third Group 3 win this season on Rumbles Of Thunder, another notable victory for Cashel-based Twomey. Rosscarbery was a five-time winner for the combination this season.  

Both Lee and Keane have picked up rides in six of the seven races open to them at the Curragh on Wednesday. In the first race of the day, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, reigning champion Keane partners the Michael Halford-trained Dromantine and Lee teams up with County Limerick trainer David Geary on Nightcliff.

Keane and Lee both sit out the second race but are in action in race three, the Bet Builder At Novibet Handicap (2.15), with Keane on the Ger O’Leary-trained Fastar and Lee partnering Cnodian, a narrow runner-up at the course yesterday, for Willie McCreery.

Ray Cody’s Recommendable is Keane’s mount in the Big Picture Communications Fillies Maiden (2.50) with Lee teaming up with the Michael Grassick-trained Indy System.

King Arthurs Sword was a winner for Colin Keane and Michael O'Callaghan at Leopardstown on Saturday and they are reunited in the Play Novileague At Novibet Handicap (3.25) in which Lee rides two-time course winner Thefaithfulindian for another Curragh trainer, Aidan Howard.

Keane is back in the saddle on another of his season’s winners, the Gordon Elliott-trained Tronador, in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Handicap (4.00) with Lee set to partner Advantage Point for trainers Edward and Patrick Harty in the race. In the Bet Responsibly At Novibet Handicap (4.35), Keane wraps up on Indiana Grey for trainer Pat Martin while Tim Doyle’s Wrist Art is Billy Lee’s final mount of the day.

The remaining Flat fixtures in the 2022 season are:
 
Dundalk – Friday, October 28
Galway – Monday, October 31
Dundalk – Wednesday, November 2
Dundalk – Friday, November 4
Naas – Sunday, November 6
 
Colin Keane was first crowned champion jockey in 2017. He regained the title in 2020 and was champion again last year. His season has been highlighted by his Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby success on the Ralph Beckett-trained Westover, a first win in the race for the Trim, County Meath, jockey.

Keane scored at Group 2 level on the Ger Lyons-trained Camorra in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup and on the Michael O'Callaghan-trained Crypto Force in the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes.

The Lyons-trained Markaz Paname and Dr Zempf were both Group 3 winners while the four-time scorer Mutasarref was his most prolific winner this season.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media