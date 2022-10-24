Search

24 Oct 2022

Treaty United look to home comforts in first leg of promotion play-off

Treaty United look to home comforts in first leg of promotion play-off

Martin Coughlan, of Treaty United, controls the ball against Mitchell Byrne, of Wexford FC, at the Markets Field on Friday night | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Oct 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will host Waterford FC in their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off semi-final first leg at the Markets Field on this Wednesday night, October 26 at 7.45pm.

Treaty's play-off opponents were confirmed on Friday night after the final series of regular season fixtures in the First Division.
Tommy Barrett's much-changed Treaty United side suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wexford in their final regular season game at the Markets Field .

Second-placed Waterford set up their play-off meeting with fifth-placed Treaty United on the back of their 4-2 home victory over Athlone Town on Friday.

Following this Wednesday night's promotion semi-final first leg at the Markets Field, Treaty will then travel to the RSC to face Waterford in the second leg on Saturday night next, October 29 at 7.45pm. The second promotion play-off semi-final will see third-placed Galway United face Longford Town who claimed a fourth-placed finish.

Should Treaty come through their semi-final this week, they would be involved in the First Division play-off final which is scheduled for the weekending November 6.

The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division a week later to determine which side plays in the Premier Division in 2023.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media