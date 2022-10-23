Dramatic action in Limerick District League's Tuohy Cup and Premier Division



Carew Park reached the semi finals of the Premier League’s Tuohy Cup following a shock win over high riding Fairview Rgs in a thrilling encounter at Jackman Park on Thursday evening.

Following their 3-0 win over Pike Rvs in the MFA Cup last weekend, league leaders Fairview were expected to move into the last four with ease against a Carew Park side still waiting to find their best form.

However, Fairview’s supposed superiority was offset by a battling Carew side who defended heroically, and few would begrudge them their victory.

Fairview opted to rest a number of their star names but when the sides were locked scoreless at the break, they began to empty the benches.

Carew took the lead through ace striker Arron Nunan who showed great instinct to net his ninth goal of the season.

It was a wake-up call for Fairview and they laid siege on the Carew goal. Some wonderful goalkeeping by Evan Moloney and some last gasp defending frustrated the Blues time and again.

However, they were undone by a wonder strike from Scott Kirwin from 25 yards that could just be admired as it flew to the net.

Fairview were rocked back on their heels when Carew regained the lead within two minutes. A superb, determined run by Danny McCarthy ended with Adam Dore finishing from close range, ten minutes from the end.

Fairview went all out for the equaliser and got their reward with just minutes to play. Jack Arra was denied by another superb Moloney save but Conor Ellis pounced to fire in the rebound.

Penalties followed and two fine saves from Aaron Savage gave Fairview a 3-1 advantage with just two kicks remaining. However, Carew turned it around thanks to three saves by man of the match Moloney to set up a semi final clash with either Charleville or Coonagh Utd.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Evan Lynch; Darragh Walsh; Cian Lynch; Adam Dore; Pat Boyle; Jonathan Grant; Aaron Nunan; Gavin White; Danny McCarthy. Subs: Gary Griffin; Lee Boyle.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Scott Kirwin; Martin Deady; Wayne Colbert; Fintan O'Keeffe; Steven Bradley; Jeffery Judge; Jake Dillon; Jack Arra; Calum Murphy; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Conor Ellis; Shane Duggan; Conor Coughlan; Jason Cross



Premier League

Carew Park 0 Pike Rovers 4

Pike Rvs joined Fairview Rangers on 21 points atop the Premier League following a 4-0 win at Carew Park on Sunday morning.

With their rivals not in action, Pike took advantage with a comfortable win.

Following their midweek heroics in the Tuohy Cup, Carew Park were unable to repeat the performance against the Hoops.

Pike took the lead after twenty minutes when Eoin Hanrahan was allowed to work his way in from the left before curling a ball beyond the reach of Evan Moloney and into the corner.

Pike doubled their lead before the break when Steve McGann showed good composure in the box, tempting the challenge from the last defender before sidestepping and blasting the ball home.

The visitors killed off the game as a contest midway through the second half when Evan Patterson crossed from the right and Aaron Murphy showed good athleticism to direct the cross to the back of the net from close range.

Kevin Barry completed the scoring when he forced the ball home after Mike Conlon’s shot rebounded back off the crossbar.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Lee Boyle; Darragh Walsh; Cian Lynch; Adam Dore; Pat Boyle; Gavin Hehir; Danny McCarthy; Jonathan Grant; Aaron Nunan, Subs: James Slattery.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Sean Madigan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Evan Patterson; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Eoin Hanrahan; Aaron Murphy; Kyle Duhig, Subs: Derek Daly; Nathan O'Callaghan; Mikey Conlon; Kevin Barry.



Janesboro 0 Coonagh Utd 1

A game crucial to both side’s hopes of avoiding the drop saw Coonagh Utd take the spoils at Pease Stadium.

An evenly fought encounter was decided by Ger Myles goal when he raided down the right and took possession before working his way in along the end line before finishing from an acute angle.

The home side had plenty of possession but were struggling to create many clear-cut chances. When they did they found Coonagh keeper Josh Sheehan in top form.

Coonagh were reduced to ten men with 15 minutes to play but held out for a priceless win.

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Jack Horan; Eoghan Burke; James Power; Frank Herr; Niall McNamara; Conor Artur; Cillian O'Shea; Hugo O’hAnluain; Bradley McNamara; William Glass, Subs: Pat Whelan; Dean McNamara; Hamza Selman Celik; Adrian Healy; Christy O'Neill.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Aodhan Keane; Ian Considine; Joey Sheehan; Andrew Leydon; Ger Higgins; Gordon McKevitt; Ronan Ryan; Daniel Ikoghode; Ger Myles; Brion Moriarty, Subs: Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Ken Meehan; Sean Hartney; Rory O'Neill; Eoghan O'Neill.

RESULTS

FAI Youth Cup

Fairview Rgs 6 Shelbourne 0

Aisling Annacotty 6 Kilfrush 0

U17 Div 1

Regional Utd 0 Pike Rvs 7

FAI Youth Cup

Janesboro 3 Granville Rgs 1



Premier League

Premier A League

Geraldines 2 Athlunkard Villa 1

Newport 5 Kilmallock 1

Hyde Rgs A 5 Moyross 0

Fairview Rgs B 5 Murroe 0

Corbally Utd 4 Aisling Ann B 1



Div 1A

Regional Utd B 6 Kilfrush 0

Southend 2 Summerville Rvs 6

Ballylanders 1 Caherdavin Celtic 3

Pallagreen 1 Star Rvs 1



Div 1B

Glenview Rvs 1 Mungret Reg 2

Aisling Annacotty C 1 Patrickswell 7

Newport B 5 Caherconlish 6



Div 2A

Lisnagry A 2 Kilmallock B 4

Athlunkard Villa B 5 Newport C 0

Aisling Annacotty D 9 Meanus 1

Corbally Utd B 3 Charleville 1

Nenagh B 2 Murroe B 0



Div 2B

Croom Utd 9 Mungret Reg C 1

Coonagh Utd B 2 Pike Rvs B 7

Abbey Rvs 4 Shelbourne B 3



Div 3A

Lisnagry B 2 Mungret Reg D 3

Knockainey B 3 Northside 1



Div 3B

Carew Park B 3 Herbertstown B 2

Moyross B 2 Summerville Rvs B 1

Prospect Priory B 1 Geraldines B 2

Brazuca B 4 Newtown Rgs B 4

Granville Rgs B 4 Corbally Utd C 2

Nenagh C 4 Caherdavin Celtic B 0



Youth Div 3

Caledonians 7 Holycross 4

Cappamore 6 Geraldines 1



U17 Div 2

Newport A 4 Herbertstown 1