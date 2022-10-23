Adare too good for Fr Casey's in Limerick senior football semi-final

Action from Adare's county senior football semi-final win over Fr Casey's at Feenagh on Sunday afternoon | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
SHANE O'Connor's late goal was the telling score for Adare as they set up a repeat of last season's Senior Football Championship final with Newcastle West, thanks to a 1-10 to 0-8 semi-final win over Fr Casey's at Feenagh on Sunday afternoon.
Fr. Casey's will regret registering 16 wides, including 11 in the second half, as they failed to build on an early scoring bust which saw them 0-3 to no score.
But Adare, through Mark Connolly and Robbie Bourke led 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.
With Casey's wayward, Adare were clinical and Connolly, Willie Griffin and Paul Maher pushed them clear in the third quarter.
O'Connor's goal put John Brudair's men six clear late on to seal their passage into another final.
