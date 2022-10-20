Under starter's orders for Ladbrokes JT McNamara Munster National at Limerick Racecourse

WHEN Tom Rudd rode the winner of the first race to be staged over fences at the new Limerick Racecourse at Greenmount Park in 2001, he could hardly have envisaged returning to the Patrickswell venue 21 years later in the role of general manager.

But such are the vagaries of life and the sport of kings.

Moneygall native Rudd is two and a half months into his new role at Limerick Racecourse, the first newly built racecourse to be opened in Ireland for 60 years when it staged its first fixture at the turn of the millennium.

Rudd remembers that opening day fondly, one when 18,000 racegoers thronged the enclosures at Greenmount Park.

“I remember I came here to Greenmount and walked the track a few days before that opening meeting,” Tom Rudd recalled.

“I think the track was a bit late opening, it had been put back, but there was great hype about having a new track in Ireland. That was something which didn't happen very often.

“I had three rides that day. In the first ever race staged here, I was on a horse called Brendan Shine and we finished second over hurdles. I got beaten by Norman Williamson.

“In the second race, a novice chase, I won on a horse called Regal Venture owned by Sean Mulryan. He was favourite.

“I remember it being a big day, there were a lot of people here. It was special. I was on Dovaly for Michael O'Brien in the Munster National and I had just won the Galway Plate on him.

"Monty's Pass, who went on to win the Grand National, was second. The ground in Galway was good, he didn't handle it here at Limerick. He was a very good horse, but liked good ground.”

Tom Rudd began life as a jockey when he was aged 15.

“I started as an apprentice to Capt Donald Swan, Charlie's father. He was actually very much part of the plans for this track at Greenmount. There were a few trainers brought in just to overlook different aspects of it and Donald was one.

“I rode for two and a half years on the flat, riding nine winners. I remember riding one day in the Curragh and I had Lester Piggott one side of me and Steven Cauthen on the other, my idols growing up. It was amazing. Then I got too heavy so I went jumping.

“The highlight was winning the Irish National at Fairyhouse in 1999 on Glebe Lad, trained by Michael O'Brien. As a jockey it is one of the big races on the calendar. You go into it with a live chance. Most years Michael (O'Brien) would always have something with a good chance but after a few years of being beaten by better horses, you start to think you'll never win it and then you finally do win it.

“It is something that is in the record books. The owners bred the horse, they got a good kick out of it.

“I was 30 when I retired from riding. I was just not in love with the sport any more. Michael O'Brien had a very small team of horses. Better outside rides weren't really there. You go to somewhere like Clonmel, for instance, to ride a no-hoper and I just thought I am not ever going to be a champion jockey. I was always a journey man jockey and I just thought, it's time for a change, time for a new career.”

Tattersalls approached him with a job offer and he accepted it. Rudd spent 20 years at Tattersalls before his move to Limerick in the summer.

“I was approached about coming to work here at Limerick. My role with Tattersalls involved dealing with people. Knowing the industry, I have been on different committees for years, stewarding at different meetings for years, so that side of it was there. It's second nature to me how the industry runs.

“I started working here on August 2, so I'm two and a half months into role. Our first meeting is the Ladbrokes JT McNamara Munster National raceday.

“I rode against JT (John Thomas McNamara). I knew him very well. He was obviously an amateur, but when you are doing the circuit you are in the weigh room. From my job in Tattersalls, I would have been point to pointing most weekends. He was an outstanding rider, brilliant family man.

“It is fitting that he is honoured with the staging of the Ladbrokes JT McNamara Munster National on Sunday next. The build-up has been exciting. Bookings are coming in. It will be a strong renewal of the race. The quality of the racing in Ireland is exceptional. Being a €90,000 race it is going to be a competitive handicap.

“We have some very nice races on the support card on Sunday. There's a good Listed Novice Hurdle, a Listed Mares Hurdle. It is a good card. ITV are coming over this year, they are going to televise three live races which is great, that will be a first for the Munster National. That is exciting.

“The office has been very busy with calls from members of the public enquiring about tickets and packages. All the details are on the website.”

Admission is €23 for adults, €17 for students and OAPs, while U12s are free. For more information, visit www.limerickraces.ie