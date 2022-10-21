Treaty United to learn promotion play-off opponents as Wexford FC visit

TREATY United will switch their focus away from the Extra.ie FAI Cup and back onto the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night, 7.45pm, when hosting Wexford FC in their final regular season fixture.

Fifth-placed Treaty have already secured their place in the First Division promotion play-off semi-finals ahead of the visit of sixth-placed Wexford to Limerick.

Fifth-placed Treaty will take on the second finishing second in the First Division table, either Galway United or Waterford FC, in a two-legged semi-final play-off. Second-placed Waterford currently enjoy a two point lead over third-placed Galway United in the table with just Friday night's final round of regular season fixtures to come.

The first leg of those promotion semi-final play-offs is due to take place on Wednesday next, October 26 at the Markets Field. Treaty United would then be away for the second leg of the semi-final play-off on Saturday, October 29.

Should Treaty come through that semi-final, they would be involved in the First Division play-off final which is scheduled for the weekending November 6. The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division a week later to determine which side plays in the Premier Division in 2023.

Treaty's dream of reaching a first ever Extra.ie FAI Cup final in just their second year competing in the League of Ireland ended with their 2-1 defeat to Premier Division Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday last.

Treaty were left to rue a slow start which saw the First Division side concede two goals in the opening 15 minutes. However, a goal from the penalty spot from striker Enda Curran - his 19th of the season - hauled Tommy Barrett's charges back into the contest and had Treaty's 300-strong travelling support who made the 660km round trip to Derry believing that this could yet be a special day for the Markets Field-based side.

The visitors, who didn't create much by way of clear goal-scoring opportunities in the second period, came within a whisker of grabbing a late equaliser when the lively Willie Armshaw made a lung burst run into the Derry penalty area from the half way line. However, his dipping effort flew just outside the upright.