Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
SOCCER
LEICESTER V LEEDS UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8.15PM
GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SNOOKER
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 12.45PM
SOCCER
BARCELONA V VILLARREAL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 8PM
GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
NFL
SAINTS @ CARDINALS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM
CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V W INDIES
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V SCARLETS
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM
SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.45PM
GOLF
THE MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
HEARTS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V CRYSTAL PAL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 3PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V MUNSTER
RTE2, PREMIER SPORT, 5.15PM
HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM, NEWBURY
ITV4, 1.30PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
HORSE RACING
LIMERICK, AINTREE
ITV4, 1.10PM
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
SPURS V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY LEAGUE
WC: IRELAND V LEBANON
BBC 2, 2.30PM
FORMULA 1
US GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 6.30PM
