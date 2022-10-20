Search

20 Oct 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

SOCCER
LEICESTER V LEEDS UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8.15PM

GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SNOOKER
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 12.45PM

SOCCER
BARCELONA V VILLARREAL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 8PM

GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

NFL
SAINTS @ CARDINALS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM

CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V W INDIES
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V SCARLETS
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM

SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.45PM

GOLF
THE MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

SOCCER
NOTTS FOREST V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
HEARTS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V CRYSTAL PAL
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 3PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V MUNSTER
RTE2, PREMIER SPORT, 5.15PM

HORSE RACING
CHELTENHAM, NEWBURY
ITV4, 1.30PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

HORSE RACING
LIMERICK, AINTREE
ITV4, 1.10PM

SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
SPURS V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY LEAGUE
WC: IRELAND V LEBANON
BBC 2, 2.30PM

FORMULA 1
US GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 6.30PM

