Promising Limerick jockey takes big step towards realising his dream

HIGHLY-RATED 16-year-old old Rathkeale jockey Calum Hogan has made the recent transition from the pony racing circuit to signing on as an apprentice with up and coming young trainer Donnacha O'Brien, based near Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Calum Hogan, who is a fifth year student at Colaiste Na Trócaire in Rathkeale, plans to finish secondary school before concentrating full-time on his race riding career.

The promising young Limerick rider has had great success on the flapping scene with his most recent winner Bubba Watson winning for his West Limerick connections at the famed Dingle Races on Derby day.

Claum spent his childhood riding his pony Trigger, before eventually riding out for Rathkeale trainer Eric McNamara at 11 years of age old under the watchful eye of his dad Ray, who has ridden plenty of winners as a National Hunt jockey himself.

Calum, who is the second oldest of four children to Ray and Rose, picked up the racing bug from a young age and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his dad Ray and first cousin Trevor Naughton. He is hoping to emulate the success of other top Limerick jockeys, including the likes of Emmet and Conor McNamara, Chris Hayes and Billy Lee.