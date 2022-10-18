Munster Rugby issue squad injury update ahead of crucial Leinster URC clash

THE Munster Rugby squad is preparing from Saturday's crunch interprovincial United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, 5.15pm, from their base at the High Performance Centre in UL, live RTE2, Premier Sport.

While the province secured a bonus-point win against the Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park last weekend, a number of players picked up knocks during the game.

Experienced back-three players Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf) remain unavailable for selection.

Edwin Edogbo (calf), Craig Casey (groin) and Tadhg Beirne (groin) are to go for scans and their availability for the weekend will also be determined later in the week.

Meanwhile, prop Roman Salanoa suffered a head injury in the final play of Saturday evening's match and will undergo the return to play protocols.

Another prop, Stephen Archer, will go for a scan on an ankle injury and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Winger Calvin Nash was removed at half-time with a thigh injury and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Antoine Frisch is being managed for a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour and will continue to rehab with the medical department.

Patrick Campbell has recovered from illness and will return to training this week.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf).