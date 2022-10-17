Search

17 Oct 2022

Limerick District League lower division junior soccer round-up

Limerick District League lower division junior soccer round-up

Tommy Frawley, of Regional United 'A' , is tackled by Patrick Whelan, of Janesboro, in their Munster Junior Cup fixture at Pearse Stadium on Sunday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

17 Oct 2022 12:21 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK DISTRICT LEAGUE ROUND-UP: 

IN the Munster Youth Cup Fairview Rgs beat Pallas 4-0 to advance. Leon Johnson bagged a hat trick with Jake Leamy also on target.

Ciaran Carey netted for Newport but scores from Adam Kearney and Alex Lee gave Aisling A 2-1 win.

In the Premier A League Newport moved top of the table after a 3-0 win at Murroe.  Jay Ryan opened the scoring when he got in head of the home keeper to fire home.  The same player doubled the lead when he volleyed in from Christy Doyle’s pass on 75 minutes. 

Pa Murtagh completed the scoring for the Tipperary side when he breezed past a number of challenges before firing home.
Mike Guerin and Ger Johnson scored for Moyross in a 2-0 win over Athlunkard Villa.

In Division 1A Star Rvs caused a surprise when they beat leaders Regional Utd 3-2. Jason Daly scored twice for the winners with Eoin O’Regan also obliging. An own goal and Joe Kennedy accounted for Regional’s reply.

In Division 1B League Wembley Rvs hit Aisling Annacotty C for seven courtesy of Lee Somers (2), Luke O’Connell (2), Ian Geraghty, Gary Joyce and Diarmuid O’Callaghan.  Murroe raised a few eyebrows when they beat a fancied Aisling Annacotty D side thanks to an Evan Walsh goal. 

Division 3A looks like it will be a battle between Balla B and Brazuca A. Both teams won again at the weekend to open the gap further from the chasing pack. Barry Quinn (3), Eddie Radcliffe, Shane Fitzgerald and Thomas Hourigan scores in Balla’s win at Lisnagry B while Brazuca edged out Northside by the odd goal in three.

Gary O’Donnell scored for the home side, Lucas Silva scored another couple for Brazuca, bringing his total for the season to 19.

Granville B moved to within a point of leaders Geraldines in Division 3B with a 7-3 win at Brazuca B. Alex Fitzgerald scored three, Dylan Meehan netted twice while Leonard O’Grady and Eoin Quigley made up the tally. 

Shane Kiely and Pat Dickinson scored for Summerville Rvs B in a 2-0 win at Herbertstown.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media