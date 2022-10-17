Limerick District League lower division junior soccer round-up

LIMERICK DISTRICT LEAGUE ROUND-UP:

IN the Munster Youth Cup Fairview Rgs beat Pallas 4-0 to advance. Leon Johnson bagged a hat trick with Jake Leamy also on target.

Ciaran Carey netted for Newport but scores from Adam Kearney and Alex Lee gave Aisling A 2-1 win.

In the Premier A League Newport moved top of the table after a 3-0 win at Murroe. Jay Ryan opened the scoring when he got in head of the home keeper to fire home. The same player doubled the lead when he volleyed in from Christy Doyle’s pass on 75 minutes.

Pa Murtagh completed the scoring for the Tipperary side when he breezed past a number of challenges before firing home.

Mike Guerin and Ger Johnson scored for Moyross in a 2-0 win over Athlunkard Villa.

In Division 1A Star Rvs caused a surprise when they beat leaders Regional Utd 3-2. Jason Daly scored twice for the winners with Eoin O’Regan also obliging. An own goal and Joe Kennedy accounted for Regional’s reply.

In Division 1B League Wembley Rvs hit Aisling Annacotty C for seven courtesy of Lee Somers (2), Luke O’Connell (2), Ian Geraghty, Gary Joyce and Diarmuid O’Callaghan. Murroe raised a few eyebrows when they beat a fancied Aisling Annacotty D side thanks to an Evan Walsh goal.

Division 3A looks like it will be a battle between Balla B and Brazuca A. Both teams won again at the weekend to open the gap further from the chasing pack. Barry Quinn (3), Eddie Radcliffe, Shane Fitzgerald and Thomas Hourigan scores in Balla’s win at Lisnagry B while Brazuca edged out Northside by the odd goal in three.

Gary O’Donnell scored for the home side, Lucas Silva scored another couple for Brazuca, bringing his total for the season to 19.

Granville B moved to within a point of leaders Geraldines in Division 3B with a 7-3 win at Brazuca B. Alex Fitzgerald scored three, Dylan Meehan netted twice while Leonard O’Grady and Eoin Quigley made up the tally.

Shane Kiely and Pat Dickinson scored for Summerville Rvs B in a 2-0 win at Herbertstown.