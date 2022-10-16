Dramatic day of Munster Junior Cup action in Limerick District League

Munster Junior Cup:

Pike Rovers 0 Fairview Rgs 3

Munster Junior Cup holders, Fairview Rgs gave notice that they have no intention of relinquishing their crown without a battle following their 3-0 win over Pike Rvs at the Pike Field on Sunday.

The win, impressive in it’s own right, was even more notable for the fact that the Blues achieved the victory with only ten men on the field after Jeffery Judge was shown red early in the second half.

Goals from Jason Cross, Steven Bradley and Conor Coughlan wrapped up a memorable win but in truth the game was far from memorable. The accuracy of the passing and finishing was far from the norm expected from these sides. Fairview’s ambition gave them the edge to record a deserved win.

Shane Duggan’s attempt to give the visitors an early lead was denied by a good block by Pat Mullins. Minutes later Conor Coughlan cut in from the right and forced a fine save by Gary Neville’s legs. The rebound fell to Duggan who blazed over the top.

A rasping 25 yarder from Jeffery Judge was the nearest either side came to breaking the first half deadlock.

After the restart, a challenge on Darragh Rainsford had the Fairview faithful screaming for a penalty and their disappointment was compounded minutes later when they were reduced to ten men. A penalty area challenge on Aaron Murphy at the other end of the field elicited an equally vociferous reaction from the home fans to no avail.

The deadlock was broken with twenty minutes to play. An inswinging free kick on the right, delivered by Duggan, saw Jason Cross bravely leap to get ahead of the advancing Gary Neville and head the ball home.

Pike responded well and Steven McGann fired narrowly wide following a nice move. Minutes later Danny O’Neill arrived on cue at the back post to meet Eddie O’Donovan’s cross but his vicious volley was inches over before McGann again threatened but Aaron Savage was well positioned to save.

At the other end Coughlan forced a good save by Neville and from the follow up play, a challenge on Conor Ellis presented Steven Bradley with a penalty kick from which he sent Neville the wrong way to make it 2-0.

With Pike chasing a goal, Fairview tacked on a third when from a breakaway, Jack Arra played Coughlan through to finish superbly from a tight angle to complete the scoring.





Ballynanty Rovers 1 Kilmallock 0

Ballynanty were glad to hear the final whistle at home to Premier A side Kilmallock to ensure their place in the open stages of the MFA Cup.

Balla missed a first half penalty and both Conor Keane and Josh Adams hit the wood work in the first half. Sean Hamm in the Kilmallock goal made a number of superb saves.

The Premier side continued to dominate after the restart and eventually made the breakthrough when a James Fitzgerald corner was headed clear to Liam Byrnes who crossed for Tomas O’Connor who headed a beauty into the corner to mark his debut in style.

Hamm continued to frustrate the home side making saves from James Fitzgerald, Conor Keane and Adrian Power.

With just a goal between the sides Kilmallock still had a chance and in the last attack of the game, Jack McGuire’s cross/shot evaded everyone and grazed the top of the Ballynanty crossbar to safety





Aisling Annacotty 0 Nenagh AFC 5

The shock of the day saw Nenagh AFC turn in their best performance in years to hit a fancied Aisling Annacotty XI for five goals without reply in Annacotty on Sunday morning.

Nenagh went down to Pike Rvs in the FAI Last weekend but anyone at the game could see that with a little self-belief the outcome could have been different.

Well on Sunday, that self-belief was there in droves as they overran an Aisling side sitting pretty in second spot in the Premier League.

While it was an all-around impressive outing for the Tipperary side, special mention must go to man of the match, Alan Sheehan, who was brilliant throughout.

Nenagh took the lead when Adam Ryan’s free kick fell kindly in the box for Eamonn White and he volleyed home.

Nenagh’s second was a wonder goal. A poor clearance fell to Ryan Gilmartin 35 yards out and he hit an unstoppable first time shot that gave John Mulready no chance in the home goal as it nestled in the top corner.

It got even better for Nenagh before half time when good interplay down the left ended with Aidan White being denied by a fine save from Mulready but Alan Sheehan followed up to head home the rebound.

Aisling’s comeback after the restart never materialized as Nenagh tacked on a fourth when more excellent work by Sheehan saw him pick out Aidan White who slotted home coolly.

Nenagh put the icing on the cake when a quick change of play saw Lee Mowat square for Matthew Spain to put tuck away to complete a memorable day.





Carew Park 0 Fairview Rgs B 3

Fairview Rgs B team emulated the success of their A side with an equally impressive 3-0 win at Premier side Carew Park.

Despite plying their trade a Division below their hosts, Fairview fancied their chances going into this tie.

The game was evenly balanced as the sides went in scoreless at the break.

However, after the restart the Bees came to light.

Leon Johnson, who scored a hat trick for the youths on Saturday evening, opened the scoring when he volleyed in.

The experienced Craig Madigan headed in the second from Zak Sheehan’s cross and Sheehan found the target himself when he fired in from 30 yards to complete the scoring.



Janesboro 2 Regional Utd 3

Regional Utd made it through in the Munster Junior when they beat Janesboro 3-2. It should have been a more comfortable morning for the Reds as they led 3-0 with just ten minutes remaining. A lapse in concentration allowed Janesboro to pull a couple of goals back to set up a nervy ending.

Regional took the lead after twenty minutes when Kieran O’Connell took possession as ‘Boro attempted to play out of defence and crossed for Eoin Duff to head back across the keeper into the net

It was 2-0 ten minutes later when Pat McDonagh gathered picked out O’Connell who squared for Duff to score his second of the day.

Regional got the crucial third goal with fifteen minutes remaining. Tommy Frawley won the ball and after a fine run let fly with an effort that was well saved by Finn Clancy in the Boro goal but the ball broke and Ewan O’Brien was quickest to react to tap home.

If the visitors thought they could see out the game they were mistaken as William Glass reduced the deficit on 80 minutes.

The same player scored again four minutes later and a comeback looked on the cards.

However the visitors regrouped and held on for victory.



Charleville 3 Geraldines 1

Charleville were the first Limerick DL side to make it through to the open stages of the MFA Cup on Saturday evening when they beat high riding Premier A side, Geraldines.

The Cork side clicked at the perfect time, turning in one of their best displays of the season.

The home side opened the scoring when a speculative shot by Shane Dillon found its way to the net.

A free kick into the area paved the way for Donal O’Connell to double the advantage and the home side killed off the contest when a long-range effort from Cian McNamara made it 3-0.

Geraldines continued to press and got a consolation goal through top scorer Kane Connolly.





RESULTS ROUND-UP:

Saturday, October 15

Munster Junior Cup Third Round

Charleville 3 Geraldines AFC A 1

Munster Youth Cup

Fairview Rgs 4 Pallas 0



Sunday, October 16

Munster Junior Cup Third Round

Janesboro 2 Regional Utd A 3

Ballynanty Rovers 1 Kilmallock Utd A 0

Aisling Annacotty A 0 Nenagh AFC 5

Carew Park FC 0 Fairview Rangers B 3

Pike Rovers FC A 0 Fairview Rangers A 3

Munster Youth Cup

Newport 1 Aisling Annacotty 2

Premier A League

Moyross 2 Athlunkard Villa 0

Murroe 0 Newport 3

Div 1A League

Star Rvs 3 Regional Utd 2

Kilfrush 5 Castle Rvs 2

Div 1B League

Glenview Rvs (OFF) Mungret Reg

Wembley Rvs 7 Aisling Annacotty C 0

Newport (OFF) Caherconlish,

Div 2A League

Meanus (OFF) Lisnagry

Murroe 1 Aisling Annacotty D 0

Division 2B League

Herbertstown 6 Coonagh Utd 0

Div 3A League

Lisnagry B 0 Ballynanty Rvs B 6

Northside 1 Brazuca 2

Div 3B League

Brazuca B 3 Granville Rgs B 7

Herbertstown 0 Summerville Rvs B 2