Just one Limerick win on a dramatic day of All-Ireland League action

TOP flight side Young Munster recorded the only Limerick win on a disappointing day overall for local clubs in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Munsters' made it back-to-back wins in Division 1A when seeing off UCD 23-10 with an impressive second half showing at Belfield on Saturday afternoon.

Garryowen remain winless in the top flight after their three opening league games, after succumbing 38-25 to a free-scoring Terenure College side at Dooradoyle.

Promoted Shannon are still searching for their first win of the 1A campaign after losing out 36-21 to Cork Constititution on the back pitch at Thomond Park. Shannon did lead the Munster derby 21-7 at one stage in the opening half, but Cork Con racked up 29 unanswered points to ease clear.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent paid the price for a sluggish first half showing when going down 19-31 to Blackrock College at Stradbrook, despite an improved second half showing.

In the same Division, UL-Bohs also searching for their first AIL win of the season, did secure a losing bonus point in their 20-24 defeat to Ballymena at ULs North Campus.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff's hopes of grabbing a second win, were ended by Skerries in a 7-15 defeat at Kilballyowen Park

The Munster Academy’s Fionn Gibbons made his debut for Young Munster against his former club at Belfield. The Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner starts at outside centre, with Munster’s Chris Moore and Eoin O’Connor part of the visitors pack.

Munsters' fought back from trailing by seven points, 3-10, to record a gritty victory over the students in Dublin.

Conor Hayes kicked Munsters' only points in the opening half with a penalty goal. However, the Greenfields side, winners over great rivals Garryowen in their previous fixture, turned in an excellent second half showing to claim four precious league points.

Munsters' were level 10-10 five minutes into the second half thanks to a well-worked try off a maul with Hayes superbly adding the conversion to tie the scores.

Hayes then kicked the Limerick side in front at 13-10, before Alan Kennedy got over for a crucial second try for the Clifford Park side.

Hayes also kicked the conversion and a late penalty goal to seal an impressive win on the road for Munsters'. Next up for the Greenfields side is a home date with Lansdowne in two weeks time on October 29.

Shannon, who were looking for their first win since their return to the top flight, led visitors Cork Constitution 21-12 at half-time on the back pitch at Thomond Park.

The home side included Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan in their line-up along with a new back-three of John O’Sullivan, Jamie McGarry and Dan Hurley.

Shannon, much changed from their 41-8 defeat at Ballynahinch seven days earlier, included the likes of Luke Rigney, Sean McCarthy and Eoin McCormack in their pack.

The Parish side opened the scoring on 15 minutes when, following a well-executed maul from a lineout, Munster Academy scrum-half Coughlan goes over for a try.

Former Ealing Trailfinders Academy out-half Mike Cooke also duly converted for 7-0. Back came Cork Con with a converted try of their own before Shannon hit their visitors with 14 unanswered points.

Two tries from Alex Long, on 29 minutes, and Eoin McCormack on 35 minutes, following good play by Dan Hurley and Alan Flannery, both of which were converted by Cooke, had the home side 21-7 to the good.

Cork Con hit back with a try to leave nine points between the sides at the break 21-12 and the complexion of the game got a lot better for the Leesiders after the restart as Billy Crowley darted over for another five pointer. The conversion left just two points between the sides, 21-19.

A quick-fire 45th minute try for the Temple Hill side had them 26-21 to the good, with the visitors racking up 19 unanswered points to secure a bonus point.

Con', who were bouncing back from a heavy defeat to Terenure last weekend, then added a late penalty and another converted try to ease clear and deprive Shannon of even a bonus point from the game.

Shannon travel to Castle Avenue for a meeting with Clontarf next.

Garryowen, who included Munster Rugby scrum-half Neil Cronin in their starting line-up, began slowly at home to in-form Terenure College.

The Dubliners scored the opening two tries of the contest to build a significant 12-0 advantage. However, Garryowen who could take positives from an improved performance against Young Munster in their previous outing, trailed by just five points, 17-12 at half-time.

The Light Blues had first half tries from Jonny Keane and Munster Rugby second-row Cian Hurley. Twenty year-old Munster Academy player Tony Butler, who scored all 23 of his side's points in their narrow defeat to Munsters', converted the first of those tries.

Garryowen's hopes of claiming a first win in 1A this term evaporated when two converted tries in the third quarter eased 'Nure clear at 31-12.

While Garryowen managed two penalties from Butler to leave 13 points between the sides, the Dubliners added their sixth try of the contest to ease clear.

To their credit, Garryowen battled to the final whistle and JJ O'Neill crossed for a late try, converted by Butler to reduce the margin between the sides at full-time to 13 points.

Garryowen travel to Temple Hill to face Cork Constitution in their next AIL outing on October 29.

Old Crescent left themselves with a mountain to climb in their second period when trailing a clinical Blackrock College side 0-31 at half-time in their Division 2A game at Stradbrook.

Crescent's line-up for the game included recent Munster debutant Ruadhan Quinn, who turns 19 on Monday. Another of their talented teenagers, Stephen Kiely, who caught the eye with four tries from full-back so far this season, was also in their line-up.

However, Blackrock dominated the opening period scoring four tries to claim the bonus point.

A try from Tevita Tali Toia shortly after the restart kick starting Crescent's revival. Ronan McKenna added the conversion for 31-7.

Crescent then added two further tries, both scored by Joe Rickard to reduce the gap between the sides to 12 points as McKenna converted the second five pointer for 31-19 with 15 minutes remaining.

However, it was to be as close as the Rosbrien side would get to their opponents who claimed a maximum five point haul from the contest.

Meanwhile, also in Division 2A, UL-Bohs' home game against Ballymena saw Ian Condell make a milestone 150th AIL appearance for the Red, Red Robins.

UL-Bohs', who had conceded 52 points in the first two rounds, started slowly and trailed 0-10 in the opening quarter. However, the home side hit back with a well-executed line out catch and drive leading to their opening try on 25 minutes to cut the visitors lead to five points, 5-10.

Ballymena regained the initiative when crossing for their second try from a powerful maul. However, to their credit, UL_Bohs responded strongly and a Darragh O’Gorman try just on half time left seven points between the sides at the break, 10-17.

The complexion of the game got even better for UL-Bohs in the third quarter when the home side drew level at 17-17 helped by Ohechi Oji's 50th minute try.

UL-Bohs then hit the front, 20-17 with a penalty goal. However, the concession of a further converted try to the Ulster side late on scuppered the Red, Red Robins hopes of recording their first win of the campaign.

In Division 2C, Bruff built a 7-0 lead at home to Skerries at Kilballyowen Park, with a try from Eamonn Costelloe, which was converted by Paul Collins 7-0. Scrum half Paul Collins has been in excellent form for the South Limerick side this season picking up his third try and scoring 33 points to date.

Skerries, who had suffered a big defeat to Instonians in their previous fixture, hit back with a converted try to draw level 7-7 at half-time.

The visitors added a penalty goal and try in the second half to secure victory and deny their hosts even a losing bonus point.