Search

14 Oct 2022

Munster Rugby team to face Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park named

Munster Rugby team to face Vodacom Bulls named

Patrick Campbell starts at full-back for Munster Rugby against the Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

14 Oct 2022 1:04 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster Rugby side has been named for Saturday night’s Round 5 United Rugby Championship clash against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park, 7.35pm.

The game is Munster’s first match at Thomond Park this season. A scheduled upgrade of the playing surface at Thomond Park was completed over the summer as a hybrid pitch with reinforced turf technology, similar to the Aviva Stadium, was installed.

Two Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players start the clash with 19-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo making his first start for Munster as 20-year-old Patrick Campbell keeps his place in the side.

Second year Academy player Edogbo, who came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and plays his AIL rugby with UCC, missed all of last season with an Achilles tendon injury but has already made three URC appearances as a replacement this season.

The game will see Shane Daly make his 50th Munster appearance.

Seven of the nine Munster players who missed the last three games due to the Emerging Ireland tour come straight into the squad.

There are six personnel changes to the starting XV that faced Connacht last week with three positional moves.

Academy man Patrick Campbell reverts to his more familiar role at full-back with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly returning from South Africa to start on either flank.

Dan Goggin and Malakai Fekitoa continue their centre partnership with a new half-back pairing of Craig Casey and Joey Carbery. Carbery starts at out-half for the first time this season after filling in at full-back last week.

Jeremy Loughman starts for the first time this season with Stephen Archer also coming into the side as Niall Scannell completes the front row.

Jean Kleyn and Edwin Edogbo start in the engine room with Tadhg Beirne moving to the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack Crowley and John Hodnett are all named among the replacements on their return from Emerging Ireland duty.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Patrick Campbell; Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Edwin Edogbo; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media