13 Oct 2022

Limerick's Cormac Benson aims to make splash with Irish rowing crew in Wales

Limerick's Cormac Benson, international champion rower is presented with sponsorship by Caroline Long, CEO of Limerick and District Credit Union William Street | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

13 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Leaving Certificate student Cormac Benson will be representing Ireland in the Junior Men’s Scull at the World Rowing Beach Sprints Regatta in Saundersfoot, Wales this weekend.

The 18-year-old from North Circular Road has been making waves in the Irish rowing scene in the last few years. So far this year Cormac has represented St Michael’s Rowing Club with distinction, winning two Irish National Rowing Championships at the National Rowing Centre, Cork in July among other accolades.

Cormac, a student in Árdscoil Rís, credits the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and his sister, Eabha for getting him into rowing.
“My sister started rowing off the back of the Rio Olympics and I used to watch her going to training so I picked it up off her.
“I started in first year of secondary school and I had a few friends join at the same time so it just went from there,” Cormac said.

Eabha, currently rowing for University of Galway has also enjoyed a successful 2022, winning four National Rowing Championships.

She won gold representing Ireland at the Home Internationals in the Senior Women’s Eight in the Docklands, London in July.
The rowing scene in Limerick has had a prominent profile for many years.

“You have ourselves which is St Michael’s, there's Shannon Rowing Club and Athlunkard are all around the city and you also have Castleconnell, so there is a big rowing scene which I didn't really know about until I got into the sport,” Cormac said.

Cormac says his favourite accomplishment he’s achieved so far is winning the Junior Quad in the National Rowing Championships earlier this year.

“There were four of us involved, Aidan Kearney, Fionn McDonnell and Shane Rafferty all from St Michael’s Rowing Club. We trained so long and hard for that. We came third the year before so to come back and win it was lovely,” he said.

A lot of effort and training has been put in by Cormac and his team and he feels ready for the upcoming Junior Men’s Scull at the World Rowing Beach Sprints Regatta this weekend.

Beach Sprints is an emerging international discipline that starts with a sprint on the beach between 10 metres and 50 metres and involves 250 metres of rowing before another beach sprint.

The Benson family has received great support from Limerick and District Credit Union on William Street, who have sponsored both St Michael’s Rowing Club and Cormac.

“We couldn’t really do any of it if it wasn’t for the Credit Union sponsoring both Cormac and St Michael’s Rowing Club. Boats are expensive so the support is fantastic,” Cormac’s dad, Declan said.

Representing his country in rowing and undertaking his Leaving Certificate this year has been no easy task for Cormac.
“It’s been difficult. It’s kind of like a balancing act between the two of them. It was my final year underage last year so it’s tough but in a way it’s good to have it because you’re no good just studying the whole time you need some way to let off steam,” he said.

Cormac’s clubmates from St. Michaels, Aidan Kearney and Shane Rafferty will represent Ireland in the Junior Mens J18 2X in Wales.

The Junior Men’s Scull at the World Rowing Beach Sprints Regatta will take place this Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.

