Limerick Desmond League junior soccer weekly round-up

FAI Junior Cup:

ONLY one game in the FAI Junior Cup at the weekend with Kilcornan making the long trek to West Kerry to play Dingle Bay Rovers and the Desmond side returned home with a very impressive four nil win. They were two up at half time with goals from Brendan McCarthy and Rob Carrig with Patrick Ives and Kenneth O’Donoghue netting in the second half.

Munster Junior Cup

Abbeyfeale Utd will be away to Breska Rovers in the third round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup after winning four two away to Glin Rovers on Sunday morning.

Abbeyfeale opened the scoring through Dylan Murphy before the same player soon after doubled their lead with Jamie O’Connor making it three nil before Gary Culhane got one back before half time. Midway through the second half Paul Sheehan narrowed the gap to a single goal but late on Murphy completed his hat trick to see Abbeyfeale into the third round.

Premier Division League Cup, Group B

Ballingarry kept their league cup hopes alive when coming from two down at half time to win three two away to Creeves Celtic. An excellent second half hat trick from Eoin Lynch giving Ballingarry a badly needed boost after some recent home losses in the FAI and Munster Junior.

Seamus Mangan and Bryan Meade were the Creeves players that gave their side that interval lead.

Division 2 League Cup, Group A

Like their previous meeting on September 4th Abbeyfeale Utd B and Glin Rovers B again drew two all in the league cup with Glin again winning the mandatory penalties. The Glin goals were scored by James Broderick and Johnny O’Sullivan, the latter scoring with the last kick of the game.

The one remaining game has Glin at home to Knockaderry where a win will give them home advantage in the semi-finals against either Mountcollins or Glantine.

Division 2 League Cup, Group B

Ballingarry B secured home advantage for their league cup semi-final after winning three two away to Mountcollins on Sunday. scorers for the home side were Eli Morris and Micah O’Connell.



Premier Division

The first game in the premier division was in Holycross where Rathkeale were one nil winners over Newcastle West Town, Pa Wilmott the games only scorer midway through the second half.

Division 1

Athea Utd made it two wins from two in division one with a five two win away to Dromore Utd. The away side were two up at half time with goals from Kevin Murphy and Andrew O’Riordan.

Into the second half and the home side got one back but Athea restored their two goal cushion when Darren Murphy netted their third. Ger Collins and Darren Murphy again finished their sides scoring before Dromore got a second late on.

After an opening day defeat Rathkeale B got their opening win with a five one win at home to neighbours Shountrade. They were two up at half time with two penalties from Ray Hogan with from Luke Murphy extending the lead on fifty eight minutes.

Sean Mulcahy made it four nil seven minutes later before the visitors got on the score sheet with a quarter of an hour left before Barry Riordan completed the scoring on eighty one minutes.

At Horgan Park Shannonside and Newcastle West Reserves shared the spoils in a one all draw. After a scoreless opening half Charlie Power put the Reserves ahead from a corner with Shannonside coming back to earn a point late on.

Division 3

Feenagh and Carrig Celtic lead the way here on four points but it’s very early days yet. Feenagh were five nil winners at home to Shannonside B with a brace apiece from Ronan O’Connor and Colm Daniel while Kevin Moore also found the target. Carrig were three one home winners over Ballysteen with goals from Darren Ward, Pa Sullivan and Seanie Dwyer.

In Clarins Breska Rovers B lost seven two against Dromore Utd B with their goals coming from Niall Quane and Tom Clancy.

Division 1 League Cup

Broadford Utd missed out on the chance of reaching the league cup final after losing five one at home to Abbeyfeale Utd where a win would have put them into the final. After a scoreless opening half Jack Hogan put them ahead before two quick goals had Abbeyfeale ahead before they pulled away late on.

Broadford stay third a point behind Newcastle West Town and Abbeyfeale Utd but will be overtaken by Dromore Utd if the latter can win away to Breska Rovers in the final match of the group. A Dromore win would see them on seven points along with Newcastle West Town and Abbeyfeale where head to head games and tie breaker penalties would come into play.



Youths Division 2 League Cup

The top two met in Horgan Park on Saturday afternoon and with both having won their three previous group games the only question was which side would go straight into the league cup final. After an enthralling ninety minutes it is Shannonside who go straight through after an epic six five win over Kilcolman Rovers.

Philip Kearney grabbed a hat trick, Senan Walsh netted twice with AJ Moroney also finding the net. For Kilcolman they will have home advantage against Ballingarry in that playoff after the latter won two nil at home to Glantine with second half goals from Cathal McMahon and Jake Moran.

Youths Division 3 League Cup

With GB Rovers having already secured their place in the league cup final the remaining question was to see who would be in the final with them. We knew from last week that Granagh Utd and Feenagh would be in the playoff with the last question being who would have home advantage.

Well, the sides met in the last game of the group on Saturday where Granagh came from behind to win three one. Feenagh scored early in the game through Jack Lawlee before Owen Barrington levelled from the penalty spot after he himself was fouled and the same player had the home side ahead by half time.

The second half was nip and tuck until Lee Fitzgibbon gave his side breathing space with their third four minutes from time.

In the other game Rathkeale won two nil at home to Shountrade with goals from Guckie Sheridan and Oscar Markham.