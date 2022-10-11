Search

11 Oct 2022

Munster Rugby issue squad injury update ahead of crucial Bulls clash in Limerick

Munster Rugby's Keith Earls

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

11 Oct 2022 12:50 PM

THE Munster squad is continuing with their preparations ahead of Saturday night’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash against Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

On the injury front, team captain Peter O’Mahony is being assessed for a neck injury and his availability will be determined later this week.

Mike Haley will be unavailable for next weekend's Thomond Park fixture due to a groin injury.

Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf) are all unavailable ahead of the visit of the South African side to Limerick.

Liam Coombes (hamstring) will return to training this week.

Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) will be further assessed by the medical team this week.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy back-row forward Daniel Okeke has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the coming months.

The nine Munster players who were in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland will rejoin the squad at the HPC this week.

In player news, Shannon RFC prop Luke Rigney has completed his time at the province having joined Munster on a short-term training contract over the summer.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf).

