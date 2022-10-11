Search

11 Oct 2022

Limerick racing enthusiasts enjoy bumper spell on the track

Winning Limerick rider Aine O'Connor with Kiki Badge and connections at Tipperary on Monday last | PICTURE: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Oct 2022

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK trainer Austin Leahy won the second of the three-mile handicap hurdles at Tipperary on Monday last where Problem Solver scored a narrow success.

The 22/1 chance was ridden by conditional jockey Shane O’Callaghan and led in the closing stages to beat the Ciaran Murphy-trained A Dublin Job by three-parts of a length in the colours of the trainer’s wife, Ellen.

Limerick jockey Aine O'Connor rode another bumper winner for trainer Anthony McCann as Kiki Badger ran away with the final race of the year at the course. The strong 8/13 favourite went to the front half a mile from the finish and eased clear in the straight to win by all of 21 lengths from the Tom Cooper-trained 22/1 chance Ringsend John.

Sanibel Island added to his win at Killarney five days earlier when landing the near three-mile handicap chase at Downpatrick on Friday. It was tight at the line, but Michael Hourigan’s charge got the job done under Darragh O'Keeffe as he held on to score by a nose from the Gordon Elliott-trained Walking The Line at odds of 100/30. Hourigan was among the winners at the Listowel festival and he has saddled three more since.

Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes sent punters home in top form as 2/1 favourite Alaroos took the concluding 12-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Friday evening. The three-year-old led inside the final furlong and got the better of Aidan O'Brien’s Fleet Commander by a neck to score for trainer Kevin Prendergast.

Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee edged ahead in the jockeys’ championship once again when partnering the Willie McCreery-trained Are We Dreaming to a surprise success in the six-furlong listed race at the Curragh on Saturday.

The 20/1 chance raced alone on the far side in the early stages of the race and held a definite advantage from the two-furlong pole on her way to a two and a quarter-length win over the Fozzy Stack-trained My Eyes Adore You. It was Lee’s 81st success of the season meaning that he began the new week with a one-winner lead over Colin Keane in the title race.

Upcoming Fixtures: 

Punchestown – Tuesday, October 11 (First Race 1.45pm)

Punchestown – Wednesday, October 12 (First Race 2.10pm)

Tramore – Thursday, October 13 (First Race 1.50pm)

Curragh – Thursday, October 13 (First Race 2pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 14 (First Race 5.30pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, October 15 (First Race 1.30pm)

Cork – Sunday, October 16 (First Race 1.55pm)

Naas – Sunday, October 16 (First Race 1.10pm)

