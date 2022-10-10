Star-studded entry list for JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National at Limerick

THE Joseph O'Brien-trained Busselton heads 37 entries for the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick on Sunday week.

Successful in a dramatic renewal of the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel last month, the five-year-old is one of four entries from the all-conquering O'Brien yard as the Piltown trainer seeks a first win in the race.

Runner-up in the Tote Galway Plate and third in the Listowel Festival feature event, Darasso could also feature for O'Brien along with A Wave Of The Sea, second last year in the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National, and Early Doors, a winner over hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and successful in the Tote Galway Plate the following year.

Willie Mullins has won three of the last five renewals of the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National and looks set to rely on El Barra which had Busselton in second place when winning at the Punchestown festival in late April.

A winner with Tiger Roll in 2016 and with Aforementioned in 2020, Gordon Elliott has made 14 entries for the race, headed by his Irish Grand National runner-up Frontal Assault which scored a timely breakthrough success over fences at Galway last Tuesday.

Last season’s Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase winner Run Wild Fred is the highest rated of the Elliott contenders and also to be found towards the head of the weights are the trainer’s Farclas, Battleoverdoyen and Coko Beach.

Farceur Du Large is among a trio of entries from the Noel Meade stable while Limerick trainer Eric McNamara is another trainer with three entries with his recent English-import Falco Blitz among them.

Henry de Bromhead is doubly represented at this early stage by Ain’t That A Shame and Fully Charged while the Padraig Roche-trained Walking On Glass, a winner over fences at Ballinrobe and over hurdles at Gowran Park in recent weeks, is another with the form to make his presence felt.

Tom Rudd, General Manager of Limerick Racecourse, said: “I am delighted with the strength in depth of entries in this year’s JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National. On a personal note, I am really looking forward to our premier jumps meeting on Sunday October 23, as it my first race meeting as General Manager. The team are working flat out to ensure that the track and facilities are in top condition for the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National and we are really looking forward to welcoming racegoers for a wonderful day of jumps racing.”

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes’ Head of PR, commented: “We are thrilled to be back sponsoring the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National and as usual, it looks an incredibly competitive renewal. The betting is spearheaded by Willie Mullins’ only entry, El Barra, while Kerry National winner Busselton is hot on his heels. Darasso and Run Wild Fred are also in single figures but we expect plenty of changes in the run up to the big day.”

Ladbrokes ante post betting prices:

5/1 El Barra, 6/1 Busselton, 7/1 Darasso, 8/1 Run Wild Fred, 10/1 Frontal Assault, 12/1 Early Doors, Farclas, Farceur Du Large, 14/1 A Wave Of The Sea, Donkey Years, Velvet Elvis, 16/1 Battleoverdoyen, Braeside, Max Flamingo, Lieutenant Command, Ain’t That A Shame, 20/1 Death Duty, Tullybeg, Real Steel, The Big Dog, 25/1 Hurricane Georgie, Floueur, Defi Bleu, Falco Blitz, Darrens Hope, Siberian Prince, Glenloe, Coko Beach, 33/1 bar

Admission is €23pp for adults, €17pp for students and OAPs, while children under 12 are free. There are excellent hospitality packages starting at €29pp. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.limerickraces.ie