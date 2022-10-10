Limerick sides primed for start of Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup

THE 2022/23 Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup competition has been launched ahead of the first series of games this week.

For more than 110 years, the Munster Schools Senior Cup has been a marquee event in the Munster Rugby calendar, and an integral part of Munster Rugby DNA, often laying the pathway for schools players to pursue a career with the province.

The Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup returns for the first uninterrupted season since the pandemic began in 2020.

Crescent College Comprehensive, who lifted the Garrett Fitzgerald Cup for the 12th time at Thomond Park last March beating PBC at Thomond Park.

Joining Crescent College among the Limerick schools competing in this season's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup will be St Munchin's College, Ardscoil Ris, Castletroy College and Glenstal Abbey School.

The preliminary round fixtures kick-off this Wednesday, October 12.

The teams are divided into two groups for the prelimiary stages. Group A has Ardscoil Ris, Bandon Grammar School, PBC, Rockwell College and the MSP amalgamation side,

Group B includes Castletroy College, CBC, Crescent College Comprehensive, Glenstal Abbey and St Munchin's College.

In Group A action this Wednesday, October 12, Ardscoil Ris travel to Rockwell College.

Wednesday's Group B action will see holders Crescent College Comprehensive make the trip to Cork to take on CBC at Lansdowne at 2.30pm.

Also in Group B, there is a Limerick derby to look forward to as Glenstal Abbey School entertain near neighbours Castletroy College in Glenstal.

The remaining Limerick side in Group B, St Muchin's College, open their campaign away to Crescent College on October 26.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022/23 Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup competition, Colm McMahon, Head of Rugby Development at Munster Rugby commented: “Throughout Munster, the Munster Rugby Schools Senior Cup carries significance as one of our premier age-grade competitions. With the support of Pinergy, our players within the schools’ competition are given the platform to showcase their talents.

"They represent their schools proudly with The Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup providing them with an opportunity to grow and develop throughout their academic years. We’re really looking forward to seeing the teams and the players perform throughout the season.”

CEO at Pinergy Enda Gunnell told the launch: “We are extremely proud to enter our second year as sponsors of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup. It is a great honour to support grassroots rugby across Munster and see players from across the province as they compete for that famous medal and the coveted Garrett Fitzgerald Cup.

"As we know, schools’ rugby in Munster is a key pathway to club, provincial and international rugby. We are delighted to play our part in creating a sustainable rugby future for these players & we hope that they can create great memories for life in whatever path they take. We wish all teams the very best of luck!”