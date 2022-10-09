Complete round-up of FAI Junior Cup action in Limerick District League

FAI Junior Cup:

Pike Rvs 2 Nenagh AFC 0

Last season’s beaten FAI Junior Cup finalist’s Pike Rovers advanced to Round 3 of this season’s competition with a 2-0 win over Nenagh at the Pike Club on a wet and windy Sunday morning.

First half goals from Eoin Hanrahan and Aaron Murphy did the damage for the home side.

Pike started the game in fine form and their physicality kept the visitors penned back. However, despite taking a two-goal lead, the host’s seemed to ease off in the second half. That allowed Nenagh to get a foothold in the game and while they played some delightful football at times, they were unable to get past a solid backline to threaten goalkeeper Gary Neville.

A good move early on by the Tipperary side ended with the ball falling to Aidan White but his shot on goal was blocked by a fine tackle by Eoin Hanrahan.

The home side opened the scoring on eleven minutes. Shane Walsh’s pin point corner kick picked out the unmarked Hanrahan beyond the back post, who volleyed first time, giving Eoghan Tinkler no chance in the Nenagh goal.

Mike Conlon had a great chance to double Pike’s lead when played through by Steven McGann, but rushed his effort allowing Tinkler to gather.

It was short lived disappointment for the Hoops as they doubled their lead minutes later. Another Walsh delivery, this time from a free kick on the right, saw the ball fall in a crowded goalmouth and Aaron Murphy proved more alert as he bundled home from close range.

Before the break Dylan Morrison volleyed just over the top when Adam Ryan’s corner kick fell his way.

Pike introduced Kevin Barry at the break and he nearly had the perfect impact but his shot from an acute angle was well save by Tinkler.

Nenagh started press forward and had Pike on the back foot for periods. Adam Ryan and Alan Sheehan were excellent for the visitors but try as they might, Pat Mullins, Adam Lipper and Hanrahan mopped up anytime the ball reached the danger zone.

Fairview Rgs 3 Aisling Annacotty 0

Fairview Rgs came out tops in the big game of the day when they beat Aisling Annacotty in the Fairgreen.

With both teams holding realistic hopes of going all the way in the tournament, the game promised a hard-fought encounter but never really delivered om that promise as the Blues did their business to progress to Round Three.

Conor Coughlan put the home side on their way when he got in behind the Aisling rearguard to fire in first time.

The same player turned provider to give Fairview a two-goal cushion when he picked out Conor Ellis to finish.

Aisling went close to pulling one back just before the break but Shane Clarke’s effort was too high.

It continued in much the same vein in the second half and AJ O’Connor fired in a superb goal to kill of the contest.

It could have been worse for Aisling had Jason Cross’s effort not hit the post.



Newport 1 Janesboro 0

Newport recorded the result of the day beating Premier side Janesboro when substitute, Sean O’Brien scored the only goal of the game with his first touch.

The sides met a couple of weeks back in the Munster Junior Cup and the Tipperary side went close to causing an upset before the Premier side did enough to edge it. Newport learned from that encounter and came better prepared this time out.

The home side started brightest and should have taken the lead after twenty minutes when Christy Doyle missed a header from close range.

Janesboro responded and Cillian O’Shea forced a solid save from Seamus O’Regan to keep the game all-square.

Just before half time Newport again squandered a good chance when Dan Egan missed timed his header at the back post.

Midway through the second half, Newport made a few changes which freshened up their approach.

The influential Dave Ryan crossed for Jay Ryan whose header hit the post. Newport’s did not have to wait long for their next chance as Ryan delivered again and the ball landed at fellow sub, Sean O’Brien at the back post to finish with his first touch.

A solid defence ensured Newport comfortably held on for the final ten minutes to progress.





Brazuca 0 Athlunkard Villa 1

Athlunkard face a tricky assignment when they travelled to play Division Three side , Brazuca and did just enough to hold off a hard working home side.

Poor conditions saw a slow start to proceedings. Brazuca were without their top scorer Lucas Silva and were relying on a couple of long-range shots that didn’t really test Villa keeper Sean Tobin.

Villa went closest with a Christian Ketley effort but the introduction of Mustafa Jaiteh in the second half gave them the upper hand.

The only goal came on 70 minutes when Danny Taylor let fly with a 25 yarder that flew to the net.

Daithi Frawley and Taylor had chances to add to the lead but in the end, it took a superb save by Tobin in the dying stages to secure the win.

Murroe 0 Moyross Utd 3

The all-Premier A clash between Murroe and Moyross in Murroe went the way of the visitors with three goals to spare.

Craig Collopy-Duggan put Frank Hogan’s men in front.

Stephen Hannon added a fine second goal when he beat a couple of challenges on half way and played a one two with Jay Quirke and from outside box buried it into bottom corner.

Quirke got in on the action when he completed the scoring from the penalty spot.



Regional Utd 2 Corbally Utd 0

Regional were the first side to make it into the hat for round three when they saw off Corbally on Saturday evening in Dooradoyle.

The winners too the lead midway through the first half when Felipe Mostowy cut in from the wing onto his right foot and stuck in in the bottom corner.

Ten minutes later Mostowy was pulled down on the edge of the area and from the resultant free kick, Conor Finn fired to the net.



Ballynanty Rovers 3 Caherdavin Celtic A 0

Another side with serious designs on a prolonged run in the competition are Ballynanty Rvs and they posted a 3-0 win over neighbours Caherdavin to progress.

The Blues opened their account ten minutes before the break when Cian Power scored from a tight angle after Habideen Gbadebo’s shot was blocked into his path.

Balla doubled their advantage on the hour mark Josh Adam’s finished at the back post after another James Fitzgerald corner.

The scoring was completed with ten minutes remaining when great link up play by Conor Keane and Adrian Power set up Eddie Byrnes who volleyed home from 25 yards.



Patrickswell 0 Charleville 6

Charleville made sure of no slip ups, turning in their best performance of the season to brush aside the Patrickswell challenge.

Donal O’Connell was tormentor in chief with two goals for the Cork side and further strikes from Eoin Clifford, Cian McNamara, Shane Dillon and Jack Callaghan saw them ease to victory.



Lisnagry 0 Coonagh Utd 1

Coonagh Utd were relieved to progress with a 1-0 win over Division 2A side Lisnagry.

The only goal of the game arrived on twenty minutes when a long hall over the top from Niall Earls picked out a superb overlapping run by Aodhan Keane who controlled the ball with a great touch and finished deftly past the keeper.

The frame of the goal denied the Premier side on a number of occasion but in the end, relief was the main emotion coming from the Coonagh camp as they take their place in round three.

Summerville Rvs 9 Star Rvs 0

This game was tagged as hard to call between two of Division 1As best sides but nobody told Summerville who blitzed their opponents from kick off. Craig Reddan helped himself to a hat trick while Evan O'Grady netted twice.

Promise Igbobesia, Shane Power, Ciaran Cable and Emanuel Alfred completed a miserable morning for Star.



Tuohy Cup:

Mungret Reg 1 Coonagh Utd 0

Mungret Reg emerged from an evenly fought encounter in Jackman Park on Thursday evening with a 1-0 win over Coonagh Utd.

With both teams rooted in the relegation zone, and both coming into the tie on the back of first Premier League wins last Sunday, you always felt there would be little between the sides at the end.

As it transpired it took an Aled Harkin shot that took a deflection past Coonagh keeper Josh Sheehan to decide the game.

Mungret’s reward is a tile with Charleville in the quarter finals.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Mark Patterson; Gary Kelly; Aaron Long; Conor Myers; Donie Curtin; Josh O'Rahilly; David Conway; Kieran Long; Pat Aherne; Aled Harkin. Subs: Cian McNicholas; Sean Kinehan; Eoin Kelly; Eoghan Ryan; Darragh Killian.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Aodhan Keane; Billy Connors; Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Joey Sheehan; Niall Earls; Ger Higgins; Ian Considine; Ronan Ryan; Brion Moriarty; Daniel Ikoghode. Subs: Luke Doherty; Ken Meehan; Sean Hartney; Andrew Leydon.