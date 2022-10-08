Search

08 Oct 2022

Eight Munster Rugby players in Emerging Ireland matchday squad to face Cheetahs

Calvin Nash, in action here against the Griquas, starts for Emerging Ireland against the Cheetahs on Sunday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Oct 2022 2:59 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Emerging Ireland match day squad to take on the Cheetahs in the squad’s final game of Toyota Challenge has been named by Simon Easterby.

To date Emerging Ireland have recorded two victories over the Griquas (54-7) and the Pumas (28-24) but face the tournament hosts in their own backyard on Sunday afternoon. (2pm Irish time)

Max Deegan resumes the captain’s role and is joined in the backrow by John Hodnett and Cian Prendergast.

Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy are named at lock with Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.

In the backs, Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley get another start as the half-back pairing with Stuart Moore and Jamie Osborne getting a second outing in mid-field.   The back three sees the return of Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash on the wings and Shane Daly at fullback.

The replacements named are Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Jake Flannery and Chay Mullins.

The match will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 2.00pm (Irish time)

Emerging Ireland v Toyota Cheetahs
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Sunday, October, 9, 2pm (Irish time)

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)
14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)
13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)
12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)
11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)
10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)
9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)
1. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)
2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)
5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)
6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)
7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)
8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) (c)

Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)
17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)
18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)
19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)
20. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)
21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)
22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)
23. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

