Morecambe waiting on Arthur Gnahoua decision ahead of Ipswich game

Morecambe are waiting to discover whether Arthur Gnahoua will be available for Saturday’s home clash with Ipswich.

Forward Gnahoua was sent off in the first half of last week’s defeat at Accrington but the Shrimps have launched an appeal.

Boss Derek Adams confirmed he will be without midfielder Jake Taylor for the clash.

Forward Jonathan Obika is also unavailable for Morecambe, who could be missing as many as eight players.

Ipswich duo Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules will be hoping they have done enough to earn starting spots.

John-Jules opened the scoring in the 3-0 win over Cambridge in midweek just five minutes after stepping off the bench.

Fellow substitute Edwards then netted a late brace to make the points safe and stake his own claim for a place in the starting XI.

Ipswich sit second in the Sky Bet League One table, just one point off top spot.