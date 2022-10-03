Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez pushing to start against Rangers

Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are both pushing for inclusion in the starting line-up at home to Rangers in the Champions League.
Both were left on the bench for Saturday’s draw with Brighton after their international commitments along with Luis Diaz, who is expected to start.
Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, neither of whom have played this season, both trained on Monday while Joe Gomez could come in at right-back to give the under-pressure Trent Alexander-Arnold a break.
Rangers winger Tom Lawrence has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury as a new problem has ruled him out until after the World Cup.
Midfielder James Sands is suspended after his red card in the previous fixture at home to Napoli.
Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies, who never played a minute of football for the Reds after signing from Preston in February 2021, is set for his first appearance at Anfield.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Ramsay, Phillips, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Arthur, Firmino, Nunez.
Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldstone, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Arfield, Colak, Kent, Morelos, McLaughlan, McYilmaz, King, Davis, Wright, Matondo, Sakala, Tillman, Kamara, Devine.
