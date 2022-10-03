Alex Scott suspended for Bristol City’s clash with Coventry

Bristol City will be without key midfielder Alex Scott for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry.

Scott was booked for the fifth time this season in Saturday’s defeat by QPR and must serve a one-match ban.

The Robins have lost their last three matches and remain short at the back, with Tomas Kalas (knee) facing further time on the sidelines while Timm Klose was at Ashton Gate on Saturday but remains unavailable for selection after returning home to Switzerland to address personal matters.

Matty James is also out as he recovers from a small procedure, while Ayman Benarous (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Bottom side Coventry will again be without Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder is serving a four-match ban after receiving his second red card of the season against Birmingham.

Kasey Palmer replaced Hamer and starred as Coventry secured their first victory of the season against Middlesbrough at the weekend, and manager Mark Robins could stick with the same team.

Michael Rose was an unused substitute on his return from a groin injury while this game is again likely to come too soon for midfield pair Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly (both hamstring).