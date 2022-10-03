Search

03 Oct 2022

Sadness at the passing of Limerick Desmond League soccer stalwart Mike Hanley

Jerome O'Connell

03 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE wider Limerick soccer community is mourning the passing of 'Mr Desmond League' Mike Hanley.

The Foynes man was chairman of the Desmond League for 37 consecutive years from 1975-2012 and was the current vice-chairman of the west Limerick junior soccer league.

In 2019, the Desmond League headquarters in Clounreask was renamed Mike Hanley Park in his honour.

The Desmond League, Munster FA and FAI have all paid tribute to Hanley, who served at every level of Irish soccer.

Hanley was present at the meeting when the Desmond League was founded in 1956, though he didn’t become part of the first committee.

He joined the committee a decade later, taking on the positions of Fixtures Secretary and Registrar before being elected chairman for the first time in 1973. His first term as chairman was brief, lasting only one season.

He was again elected chairman in 1975 and would serve 37 consecutive years - never being opposed at an AGM.

During his years as chairman, Hanley oversaw a huge growth in the League to become one of the largest in Munster. Other landmarks include the purchase and development of the headquarters at Clounreask and winning the Oscar Traynor Inter-league Trophy in 2008.

Away from the Desmond League, Hanley served two years as President of the FAI Junior Council, 2008-10.

He was elected to the Munster FA in 1980 and served until 2020 - he was chairman of that body from 1990 to 1992.

He joined the FAI national Junior Council in 1984 as a representative of the Munster Football Association.

In 1995 he joined the FAI Senior Council and was later elected to the FAI Board of Directors where he served until 2019.

Away from the boardroom, Hanley has served as Head of Delegation for the international teams from U17s to U21s and as a match delegate for the FAI for League of Ireland matches.

As a mark of respect, all Desmond League fixtures were postponed on Sunday.

Mike Hanley passed away peacefully on Saturday October 1 in Abbot Close Nursing Home Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Carol and Toni, son Michael, grandson Cormac, brothers Tony, Billy, John and Ger, sister Pauline, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Pre-deceased by his brothers Joe and Paddy.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home Askeaton this Monday October 3 from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St Senans Church Foynes on Tuesday morning for 12noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Robertstown Cemetery.

