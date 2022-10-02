Search

02 Oct 2022

A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush

A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 5:13 PM

Erling Haaland became the first man in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive home games when he completed a derby day treble against Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the £51million summer signing’s goal rush at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 2, August 27

Haaland’s purple patch began when, having already scored three goals in his first three league games in England’s top flight, he doubled his tally on a single afternoon. Having seen Bernardo Silva drag City back into the game after John Stones’ own goal and a second from Joachim Andersen had given Palace a shock 2-0 lead, the Norway international headed home Phil Foden’s cross to level and then converted from close range before completing his treble with a cultured finish.

Manchester City 6 Nottingham Forest 0, August 31

Promoted Forest felt the full force of Haaland’s prowess as he plundered his second hat-trick inside 26 first-half minutes. After just 12 minutes he got across Joe Worrall to turn home another Foden cross before being handed another tap-in, and he grabbed his third with seven minutes of the half remaining when he headed into the net after John Stones had turned the ball back across goal.

Manchester City 6 Manchester United 3, October 2

With City already leading through Foden’s sweet early strike, Haaland powered home a 34th-minute header despite the best efforts of Tyrell Malacia on the goal-line, and helped himself to a second within three minutes as he slid in to steer Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning cross past the helpless David de Gea. Having set up Foden to make it 4-0 with a perfectly-weighted cross of his own, he added his third with 25 minutes remaining when he swept substitute Sergio Gomez’s cross into the net.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media