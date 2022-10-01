Tyreik Wright hits winner as Bradford beat Harrogate to record another away win

Bradford won a third straight away game for the first time since 2017 after on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright secured a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate in League Two.

Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half’s opening exchanges.

The Bantams forged ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Harry Chapman was scythed down by right-back Kayne Ramsay as he burst into the home box and Cook drilled the resulting penalty firmly into Peter Jameson’s bottom-right corner.

But the effort proved the visitors’ only on-target attempt of the first half with Harry Lewis called upon to deny Luke Armstrong twice and Alex Pattison once at the other end.

Harrogate went on to level within two minutes of the restart when on-loan Huddersfield left-back Headley grabbed his first senior goal by beating Lewis at his near post with a firm 15-yard drive following Josh Austerfield’s square pass.

The visitors responded with a Richard Smallwood free-kick that was brilliantly saved by Jameson and the advancing home keeper was then beaten deftly by Wright in the 73rd minute after he raced on to Lee Angol’s pass through the left channel.