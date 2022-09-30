Limerick Desmond League Junior Soccer Fixtures - September 30 to October 9

This is a busy spell for Limerick Desmond League fixtures
LIMERICK Desmond League Fixtures - September 30 to October 9
Friday, September 30
McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Ballingarry V Breska Rovers 7.30pm (P. O’Connor)
Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes)
Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town 7pm (P. King)
Saturday, October 1
Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes)
Broadford Utd V Breska Rovers 230pm (E. Barrett)
Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes)
Askeaton AFC V Shannonside FC 230 (P. O’Connor)
Kilcolman Rovers V Ballingarry AFC 230 (P. O’Donnell)
Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes)
Glin Rovers V Rathkeale AFC 230 (S. Behan)
Shountrade AFC V Granagh Utd 230 (M. Murphy)
Sunday, October 2
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round (et & pens)
Kilfrush Crusaders V Dromore Utd 2pm, venue Elton
Keanes Jewellers Munster League Champions Trophy Quarter Final (et & pens)
Drinagh Rangers (West Cork League) V Abbeyfeale Utd, 2pm, Canon Crowley Park, Drinagh
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Kilcornan V Creeves Celtic 1030 (P. O’Connor)
Premier Division League Cup, Group A (90 minutes)
Newcastle West Town V Broadford Utd 1030 (The Demesne) (E. Noonan)
Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Ballingarry B V Glantine 130 (S. Hartnett)
Division Three League Cup Group A, Elimination Play-Off (et & pens)
Dromore Utd B V Broadford Utd B in Kildimo 130 (W. Fitzgerald)
Division 3 League Cup, Group B
Breska Rovers B V Feenagh 1030 (M. Murphy)
Division 1
Newcastle West Reserves V Rathkeale B 130 (Woodfield) (P. O’Donnell)
Shannonside FC V Shountrade AFC 1030, Horgan Park, Borrigone (W. Fitzgerald)
St Itas V Askeaton AFC 1030 (P. King)
Saturday, October 8
FAI U17s Cup 1st Round (et & pens)
Dromore Utd V Mastergeeha (fixture to be confirmed)
Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes)
Broadford Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd
Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes)
Shannonside FC V Kilcolman Rovers
Ballingarry AFC V Glantine
Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes)
Rathkeale AFC V Shountrade AFC
Granagh Utd V Feenagh
Sunday, October 9
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Glin Rovers V Abbeyfeale Utd
Premier Division League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Rathkeale AFC V Kilcornan (provisional)
Creeves Celtic V Ballingarry AFC (provisional)
Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes)
Abbeyfeale Utd B V Glin Rovers B
Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Mountcollins AFC V Ballingarry B
Division 1
Dromore Utd V Athea Utd
Rathkeale B V Shountrade AFC
Shannonside FC V Newcastle West Reserves
Division 3
Feenagh V Shannonside FC B
Carrig Celtic V Ballysteen AFC
Breska Rovers B V Dromore Utd B
Eric and Orla Murphy with children Cian and Oisin and their uncle Karl Sweeney | PICTURES: Andres Poveda
Mike Walsh, Team Leader CSMT, Michael Lacey, Chair Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum, Sgt. Shane Davern and Helen Ryan, Co-Ordinator Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum|PICTURE: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.