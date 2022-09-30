Search

30 Sept 2022

Limerick Desmond League Junior Soccer Fixtures - September 30 to October 9

Limerick Desmond League Junior Soccer Fixtures - September 30 to October 9

This is a busy spell for Limerick Desmond League fixtures

LIMERICK Desmond League Fixtures - September 30 to October 9

Friday, September 30

McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Ballingarry V Breska Rovers 7.30pm (P. O’Connor) 


Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town 7pm (P. King) 


Saturday, October 1

Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Broadford Utd V Breska Rovers 230pm (E. Barrett) 


Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Askeaton AFC V Shannonside FC 230 (P. O’Connor) 

Kilcolman Rovers V Ballingarry AFC 230 (P. O’Donnell) 


Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Glin Rovers V Rathkeale AFC 230 (S. Behan) 

Shountrade AFC V Granagh Utd 230 (M. Murphy)  

 

Sunday, October 2

FAI Youths Cup 1st Round (et & pens) 

Kilfrush Crusaders V Dromore Utd 2pm, venue Elton 


Keanes Jewellers Munster League Champions Trophy Quarter Final (et & pens) 

Drinagh Rangers (West Cork League) V Abbeyfeale Utd, 2pm, Canon Crowley Park, Drinagh 


Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)  

Kilcornan V Creeves Celtic 1030 (P. O’Connor) 

Premier Division League Cup, Group A (90 minutes) 

Newcastle West Town V Broadford Utd 1030 (The Demesne) (E. Noonan) 

Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Ballingarry B V Glantine 130 (S. Hartnett) 

Division Three League Cup Group A, Elimination Play-Off (et & pens) 

Dromore Utd B V Broadford Utd B in Kildimo 130 (W. Fitzgerald) 

Division 3 League Cup, Group B 

Breska Rovers B V Feenagh 1030 (M. Murphy) 

Division 1 

Newcastle West Reserves V Rathkeale B 130 (Woodfield) (P. O’Donnell) 

Shannonside FC V Shountrade AFC 1030, Horgan Park, Borrigone (W. Fitzgerald) 

St Itas V Askeaton AFC 1030 (P. King) 

 

Saturday, October 8  


FAI U17s Cup 1st Round (et & pens) 

Dromore Utd V Mastergeeha (fixture to be confirmed) 


Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Broadford Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd 


Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Shannonside FC V Kilcolman Rovers  

Ballingarry AFC V Glantine 


Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Rathkeale AFC V Shountrade AFC 

Granagh Utd V Feenagh  

 

Sunday, October 9


Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Glin Rovers V Abbeyfeale Utd  

Premier Division League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Rathkeale AFC V Kilcornan (provisional) 

Creeves Celtic V Ballingarry AFC (provisional) 

Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes) 

Abbeyfeale Utd B V Glin Rovers B 

Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Mountcollins AFC V Ballingarry B 

Division 1 

Dromore Utd V Athea Utd 

Rathkeale B V Shountrade AFC  

Shannonside FC V Newcastle West Reserves 

Division 3 

Feenagh V Shannonside FC B 

Carrig Celtic V Ballysteen AFC 

Breska Rovers B V Dromore Utd B 

