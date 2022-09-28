Limerick Desmond League junior soccer round-up

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP:

GAME of the day in the Limerick Desmond League last weekend was in Clarina where Breska Rovers and Newcastle West Town shared ten goals before the hosts went through on penalties.

Karl Buckley and Sean Healy had Breska two goals to the good at half time but Town were back in it early in the second half when a Daragh McCarthy header found the net. Sean Healy with his second of the game restored his sides two goal cushion before a tap in from McCarthy made it three two.

Then a converted penalty from Breska keeper James Purcell stretched the Breska lead once more but Town rallied again and Jamie Keane from fourteen yards in off the right hand post made it four three before Aaron Mullane with the last kick of the game from a tight angle on the left forced extra time.

It was here that Town took the lead for the first time when Dylan Singh scored from the penalty spot in the first period but there was more drama to come when a Josh Moloney corner was headed into his own net by a Town defender. And so on to penalties which Breska won 5-4 and they will be away to Ballingarry on Friday night.

FAI JUNIOR CUP

At Cove Park Broadford Utd got back to winning ways after their surprise loss away to Creeves Celtic the previous week in the Munster Junior with a six four win against MEK Galaxy. They were two up at half time with goals by Liam Shaughnessy and Martin Daly.

The Kerry side came back to be on level terms by the fifty fifth minute but a flurry of goals from Alan Fitzpatrick, Liam Shaughnessy and Jack Pierce then made it five two before MEK made it five three. Shaughnessy then scored his third to complete his hat trick before the visitors scored with last kick of the game to make it six four.

An early goal rush paved the way for Kilcornan to defeat Bunratty Cratloe three one. Mark Curran with a brace and Brendan McCarthy had the home side three up inside twelve minutes in a half in which the visitors also missed a penalty. The visitors did score in the second half but the damage was done by then.

In the remaining game played in the FAI we had a very surprising result at The Paddocks where division one side Dromore Utd defeated premier side Ballingarry by ten goals to two.

Glin Rovers were at home to Lifford but went down four one to the Clare outfit. The away side were a goal up at half time with a brilliant thirty five yard free kick from Keith Shea. Indeed he was going to be a thorn in the Glin side as he would add three more goals in the second half, including another free kick and a penalty. Glin got one back from Tadgh Culhane in the last minute.

Creeves Celtic gave a very good showing against Castleisland and can consider themselves somewhat unlucky not to have done better. The decisive moment in the game arriving on seventy minutes when Tommy Feehan got the only goal of the game to see the Kerry side through.

Premier Division League Cup, Group A

Here Abbeyfeale Utd received a walkover from Granagh Utd.

Division 3 League Cup, Group B

Unbeaten Breska Rovers B travelled to play Ballysteen in the league cup with the home side needing to win to stay in contention for a semi-final place.

This they achieved when coming from behind to win two one. Andrew Cliffe opened the scoring for Breska on fourteen minutes but the hosts were level four minutes later when Tomas Sheahan netted from the penalty spot.

Midway through the second half Sheahan struck what proved to be the winner. The last game in the group has Breska meeting Feenagh, a draw will do Breska to top the group while a Feenagh win will mean a three way playoff as there were no drawn games to date.

Division 1

Action began in division one last Sunday and all fixtures resulted in away wins. Newly promoted Athea Utd were away to Rathkeale B and they won four nil with second half goals from Mark Horgan (2), Darren Murphy and Sean Ryan.

Last season's division two winners Askeaton came from behind to win two one against Shountrade. Richard Shorten gave the home side the lead with Niall Barry equalizing just before half time and Niall then went on to get the winner on eighty three minutes.

St Itas travelled to Borrigone to face Shannonside and they went home happy after a five two win, their goals coming from Darragh Lane, Eamon Carmody and a Paul Fitzmaurice hat trick.

Division 2

Knockaderry 1 Glantine 2 (half time 1-0 Mark Danaher, 1-2 two Glantine goal in the first ten minutes of the second half, Knockaderry missed a penalty with five minutes left, not the home sides day as they struck the woodwork on no more than four occasions)

Division 3

The first game in division three saw Carrig Celtic come from two down to draw two all at home to Feenagh. The away side were a goal to the good at the interval courtesy of a close range finish from Ronan O'Connor and they doubled their lead from the penalty spot through O’Connor after he himself was fouled.

Anthony Molyneaux got one back for Carrig and the comeback was complete when Shane Fitzgerald equalised in the closing minutes.

Munster Youths Cup

On Saturday action in youths football centred on the provincial cup with two games listed in the first and second rounds. Newcastle West Town were away to Dromore Utd in the first round and won five one with a goal from Michael O’Brien and a brace apiece from Prince Moyo and Daire O’Connor.

In Clarina it was Shannonside who eventually turned the tables on Breska Rovers with a two one win after extra time. Bobby Smith had Breska ahead at the break, Shannonside then came back to level and got what proved to be the winner in the first period of extra time.

In the second round a close fixture at The Paddocks went the way of the home side thanks to Cathal McMahon who got with the only goal of the game in the first half.

In Glin, it was visitors Granagh Utd who advance after a four three extra time win. Calum McCarthy put Glin ahead with the visitors pulling level by half time from the penalty spot. Into the second half and James Broderick restored the lead for Glin before Granagh struck twice to lead three two. Glin replied and Fionn Mulvihill made it three all to send the game to extra time where it was the visitors who would get the decisive goal.