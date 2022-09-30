Founder of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC honoured in his native Ballingarry

A LARGE group of supporters of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC gathered in Ballingarry on Saturday to commemorate the birthplace of Canon Edward Joseph Hannan a founding member of the famed club.

Eddie Houlihan was MC for the day. Ballingarry AFC President John Cronin and Dougie McLeod, of Hibernian FCs St. Patrick’s Supporters' Club, unveiled an historic Hibernian Harp mosaic as part of the day's events. Fr Tom Carroll then blessed the structure and welcomed the Scottish visitors to Ballingarry.

David Hanlon Ballingarry AFC Chairman then officially welcomed the St. Patrick’s Supporters Club from Edinburgh to Ballingarry AFC’s ground, 'The Paddocks'.

Dougie McLeod, of St. Patrick’s Supporters Club, spoke about the history of the Harp and its connection to Ireland and the Cowgate area of Edinburgh.

John Cronin then delivered an address giving the history of Canon Hannan in Ireland before going to Scotland. He explained that Canon Hanna was a farmer’s son from Ballingarry, in Ballygrennan on the 21st of June 1836.

Edward and his brother Joseph, 17 years his junior, would enter the priesthood and emigrate to Scotland to support the massive growth in the Catholic population in the aftermath of the Famine.

The remainder of the family stayed around Ballingarry and there are still some of Hannan’s descendants living in the area, some of whom were present at Saturday's special event.

In 1853, aged 17, Edward attended the newly opened junior seminary of St Munchin’s in Limerick city. That he chose the tough missionary route via All Hallows College in Dublin rather than the secular route via the more popular Maynooth College in Kildare.

He entered All Hallows, aged 19, and after 6 years at the college, arrived in Edinburgh in the autumn of 1861, where after a brief stay at the cathedral, he became a curate at St Pat’s Church where he would spend the next 30 years serving the local community.

Stephen Dunn, Hibernian FC Director, then spoke on behalf of the club and said he would like to build on the links between Ballingarry AFC and Hibernian FC in the future.

When the speeches were completed, 'Sunshine on Leith' was played loudly over the speakers as part of a memorable occasion for the community of Ballingarry.