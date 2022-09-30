Four Limerick Lions players receive Ireland caps

FOUR Limerick Lions basketball players received their Ireland caps last weekend.

First up was Liam Price who was capped for the Irish U17 men’s team. Liam started his basketball career with Limerick Lions at U10 and has worked hard at his game throughout the years.

He currently plays with Limerick Lions U18 and U20 men’s teams and is hoping to continue to learn, develop and improve his basketball.

Danny Shahab has also been capped for the Ireland U17 men’s team. Danny started his basketball career playing with Limerick Lakers where he learned to love the game. He moved to Limerick Lions at U16 level so that he could compete in the 'A' division in the Cork League and Cup. Danny has been a wonderful asset to the Lions' teams and he is hoping to have a very successful season this year.

Darragh Horkan was capped for the Ireland U16 men’s team and competed in this year’s Euro Championship. This was a fantastic achievement for Darragh as he was still U15, so everyone at the club is looking forward to another wonderful performance from Darragh at the U16 Euros in 2023! To compete in the Euro’s when you are a year young is an accolade handed to very few players.

Fionn O’Meara received his cap for the Ireland U16 men’s team this year. Fionn played with Nenagh Warriors last season and developed his game under the watchful eye of Patsy and Niall Farrell. During this summer, Fionn made the move to Limerick Lions to compete in the U18 Cork league & cup, U18 National Cup and U20 National league.

Congrats to all four players in the season ahead.