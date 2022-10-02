Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Charleville Half-Marathon

A LARGE number of Limerick athletes crossed the Cork Border for the Charleville ‘Half-Marathon’, which spanned the Counties of Cork and Limerick. A flat course it always attracts a high quality field.

First Limerick-man home was Karl Lenihan who was 14th overall in 1:13:10, next was Dooneen’s Cian Ahern 43rd in 1:19:00 with Dermot Kearns just behind in 1:19:52 and 4th M50.

Kilmallock AC’s Tony McMahon celebrated his recent 64th birthday by taking 1st M60 in 1:32:07. M70 1st Tom Madden 1:43:07.

First Limerick woman was Sinead McDermott whose time of 1:28:50 made her the 14th Woman. Next was Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy, 17th in a time of 1:29:52. An Bru’s Kate Bobka 1:32:05 was well up the leaderboard on 1:34:50.

Other times included Niall Bennis (Dooneen) (1:22:06, John Whitaker (WL) 1:23:02, Maurice Hope (An Bru) 1:26:09, Clare Coleman (Dooneen) 1:34:05) Marie Wright (Bilboa) 1:44:04, Martin McCabe 1:31:51,Liam McMahon 1:37:37 ,Mick McCarthy 1:41:41, Joe Chawke 1:29:56, Yvonne Casey 1:48:32.

The Men’s race was won by Jonathan Escalante Philips in 1:06:21 with serial contender Sergiu Coibanu 3 seconds back. Shona Heaslip, of An Riocht, was the Women’s winner in 1:15:04

Well done to the hosts North Cork and all stewards including the many from Kilmallock AC.

Cook Ireland Mini Marathon

Taking place at the University of Limerick and now open to Men and Women the 10K event was still won by a Woman as Dymphna Ryan from Cappamore took first place in 36:54. Niall Harris was first Man in a time of 37:16.

Berlin Marathon

A number of Limerick athletes flew to the German capital for this prestigious event. All times were great with the best being 2:43 by Paul Fitzgerald of Limerick AC followed by Dooneen’s Shane Ryan 2:52:07 and Owen Ryan in 3:06:02. Gut gemacht, Gluckwunsch, well done to all.

The event will be remembered for Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge breaking his own World Record, setting a new ‘benchmark’ of 2:01:09.

Parkrun

Emer O’Mahony (Dooneen) 19:46 was fastest in Mungret with Declan Guina 17:07 first in Newcastle West.

Juvenile

Well done to all who took part in the Cross Country at the Limerick Community Games in Shanagolden.

Fixtures

The Limerick County Senior Cross Country Championships take place this weekend at the Newcastle West Demesne on Sunday where Sophie Moroney and Niall Shanahan will defend their titles over 8 and 10K respectively. Pre-ceding them will be the Juvenile Even—Age Championships.

9th October County Masters, Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age, 4K Women, 6K Men, Bilboa.