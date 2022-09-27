Munster Rugby issue injury update on winger Keith Earls in squad news

Munster Rugby's Keith Earls in action against Dragons during the United Rugby Championship clash at Rodney Parade on Sunday
THE Munster Rugby squad returned to training at the High Performance Centre at UL today, Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship round 3 game against Zebre at Musgrave Park (5.05pm).
On the injury front, Munster report that winger Keith Earls was replaced in Sunday's URC defeat to the Dragons in Wales with a suspected hamstring injury. The Limerick man will be further assessed by the medical team this week, Munster say.
Jean Kleyn sustained a concussion against Dragons on Sunday and will follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.
Team captain Peter O’Mahony (ankle) is expected to return to training later this week.
In a positive update, centre Rory Scannell (nose) will return to squad training this week.
Nine Munster players are in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland: Thomas Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, John Hodnett, Calvin Nash, Roman Salanoa and Josh Wycherley.
As confirmed by the IRFU at the weekend, Alex Kendellen has been ruled out of the Emerging Ireland tour and will complete his return-to-play protocols.
Unavailable: Gavin Coombes (groin), RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee).
