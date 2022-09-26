Search

26 Sept 2022

Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash

Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 12:49 PM

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could make changes ahead of their clash with Carlisle.

The Mariners remained unchanged against Swindon at the weekend, but Hurst could bring Otis Khan into the fold as the midfielder continues to build up minutes after returning from injury.

Kieran Green could push to feature and was named on the bench against the Robins following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Forward John McAtee is still out with a shoulder injury.

Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle when they travel to Blundell Park.

The defender pulled out of the starting line-up just before the game against Newport with a hamstring problem, and Corey Whelan could be called in to deputise again.

Omari Patrick has made progress from a hamstring issue, with manager Paul Simpson confirming the forward was close to being involved against the Exiles.

Carlisle are still without Ben Barclay (ankle), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Tobi Sho-Silva and Joel Senior.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media