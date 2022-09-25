Blackbeard in Breeders’ Cup frame following Middle Park glory

Aidan O’Brien is considering a trip to the Breeders’ Cup for Middle Park Stakes hero Blackbeard.

The No Nay Never colt has won five of his seven career starts, scoring a recent hat-trick that began with the Group Two Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and then progressed to the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville.

The third leg came at Newmarket on Saturday when the two-year-old landed the Middle Park , another Group One, by two lengths from stablemate The Antarctic.

The Breeders’ Cup is now on the table for connections, who feel the horse is best kept active due to his lively personality.

“He came out and was on his toes this morning. We were a little bit worried going to Newmarket that it was stretching him too far, but we saw what the result was and he looks like one of those horses that the harder you give it to him, the better he takes it,” O’Brien said.

“Because he has so much personality, it probably suits him to be busy.

“We’ll take every day as it comes, but the lads (owners) are thinking about the Breeders’ Cup.”