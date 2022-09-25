Search

25 Sept 2022

On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record

On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

Gareth Barry became the most experienced player in the history of the Premier League on this day in 2017.

The former England midfielder made his 633rd appearance in the competition as he played the full 90 minutes of West Brom’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

His involvement took him past the previous record of Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs.

Then 36, Barry was into the 21st season of a professional career that began with Aston Villa and also included spells with Manchester City, where he won a Premier League title, and Everton.

His landmark appearance attracted plenty of attention, and West Brom manager Tony Pulis honoured him by making him captain for the night.

The player himself, however, preferred to acknowledge the achievement without fanfare.

“It will be nice to put this milestone to bed,” said Barry, who had joined the Baggies that summer.

“I’ve not really given it too much thought. There is so much concentration on what you are doing.”

Barry made a further 20 appearances that season to raise the record to 653.

His career continued for another two years though, due to West Brom’s relegation, the 2017-18 campaign proved to be his last in the top flight.

After Barry and Giggs, the next player on the list is Frank Lampard with 609. Liverpool’s James Milner, in fourth place with 594, is the highest player still active.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media