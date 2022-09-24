Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run

Gary McSheffrey said Doncaster’s comfortable triumph over Crawley was just what the doctor ordered following a difficult run in League Two.

Rovers had lost their previous three league matches prior to Saturday’s 4-1 win over struggling Crawley, which came courtesy of a George Miller brace and efforts from Joseph Olowu and Kyle Hurst.

While feeling there was still plenty of improvement in his side, McSheffrey was pleased to build on the midweek victory over Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy, which brought a full stop to Rovers’ poor run.

“I don’t think it was an excellent performance but it was a winning performance and it was one that we needed,” McSheffrey said. “We got a good win on Tuesday and it was important to stop the little run we were on. We’ve just built on it so we’ve got good progression.

“We deservedly went ahead after good territory and quite a few set-plays. It was a great header from Joseph and a great cross.

“Then we just need to manage the game for a few minutes. We made some poor decisions and they scored off the back of one of our throw-ins.

“It was nice then to get a few goals in the second half.”

McSheffrey praised the finishing of Miller and Hurst, who scored Rovers’ final two goals.

“We got a little bit lucky with how it came to George but he just put his foot through it and it was instinctive,” he said.

“He must have had the confidence from scoring the penalty before and it was touch-bang.

“Then Kyle’s goal was superb. Just when I was thinking about bringing him off because he’s got nothing left he’s found that energy for a 55-yard run and then slotted it past the keeper.”

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy was disappointed with his side’s mentality in the second half as they watched an even game slip away from them.

James Tilley had cancelled out Olowu’s opener before the break but Crawley crumbled afterwards.

Betsy said: “We’re desperately disappointed with the result, because it wasn’t a 4-1 game and we did many good things but, in the final 20-minute period of the match, we also lacked a street mentality and savviness on the pitch.

“We need more of that as a collective and, even though the penalty decision was tough to take, we can’t make excuses because you have to look after yourselves by showing more quality in the final third and taking your chances.

“The ref has given a penalty for handball, which I thought was such a harsh decision.

“In chasing the game, that then left ourselves vulnerable at the back and we got punished by the other two goals they’ve scored.”