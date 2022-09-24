Search

24 Sept 2022

WATCH: Red-hot Enda Curran edges Treaty United closer to play-offs

The in-form Enda Curran was on the mark for Treaty United in their draw with Longford Town on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

24 Sept 2022 7:44 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United took another step towards the promotion play-offs in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after securing a gritty 1-1 draw with Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday afternoon.

Red-hot striker Enda Curran bagged his 11th league goal of the season to add to his stunning hat-trick for Treaty against UCD in the FAI Cup eight days ago to secure a precious point for Tommy Barrett's charges.

Curran struck with a stunning strike shortly before half-time to cancel out Sam Verdon's 15th minute opener for Longford which saw the visitors secure a deserved point.

Treaty United are now unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have taken seven points from a possible 9 in their last three league fixtures.

Fifth-placed Treaty United now enjoy a 10 point lead over sixth-placed Wexford FC, who do have a game in the hand, in the battle to secure a promotion play-off spot.

Victory for Treaty United in their upcoming home fixture against second-placed Galway United at the Markets Field could see the side claim a precious promotion play-off position for the second season running.

A top five finish at the end of the First Division regular season would guarantee a promotion play-off position for Treaty. The Limerick-based side trail fourth-placed Longford by four points and Munster rivals Waterford who lie third in the table by six points.

Treaty have now just three games to go in their regular league season, beginning with that big home date against Galway on Friday night, 7.45pm.

Barrett's charges will then face Waterford on October 7, before rounding off their First Division programme against Wexford FC at the Markets Field on October 21.

In between those two league games, Treaty United, in just their second season competing in senior League of Ireland football, have a glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell to look forward to.

Longford Town: Luke Dennison, Michael Barker, Matthew Dunne, Mick McDonnell, Ben Lynch, Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenemy (Matthew O’Brien 73), Kian Corbally (Darren Clarke 66), Mark Hanratty (Adam Verdon 80), Jordan Adeyemo (Cristian Maguersan 73), Sam Verdon (Joe Power 79).

Treaty United: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody (Success Edogun 65), Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Joel Coustrain (Willie Armshaw 57), Enda Curran (Colin Conroy 81), Matt Keane (Jack Lynch 65), Ben O'Riordan, Mark Walsh. 

Referee: Adriano Reale

