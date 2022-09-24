Search

24 Sept 2022

Dan Ward fires Gateshead to first away win at Maidenhead

Dan Ward fires Gateshead to first away win at Maidenhead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:18 PM

Dan Ward’s goal was the difference as Gateshead edged to a 1-0 win against Maidenhead.

The result secured the Heed their first away win of the season and they move out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone while the Magpies drop to 18th.

Koby Arthur had a good effort for Maidenhead but his shot went over the bar before Adam Campbell had a volley saved for Gateshead.

The Heed found the opener 22 minutes in when Paul Blackett squared the ball to Ward, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Maidenhead continued to push and Reece Smith had a chance before Remy Clerima caused problems with a menacing ball that went just wide of the post.

The Magpies nearly equalised in the second half when Heed goalkeeper Dan Langley was called into action to tip Ashley Nathaniel-George’s effort wide.

Gateshead had a good chance to wrap up the game in the 82nd minute, but Greg Olley’s shot clanged off a post.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media