24 Sept 2022

24 Sept 2022

Mansfield leave it late to snatch win over Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:14 PM

Late goals from Will Swan and Oliver Hawkins saw Mansfield come from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win at Crewe.

Trailing to a Courtney Baker-Richardson strike, Nottingham Forest loanee Swan took a pass from fellow substitute Jason Law and struck the bottom corner with a fine finish in the 87th minute.

Hawkins then headed in the winner from Kieran Wallace’s cross deep into stoppage time.

After being on the back foot to a dominant Mansfield outfit for much of the game, Baker-Richardson produced a clinical finish in the 70th minute after being set up by Dan Agyei, who had earlier rapped the visitors’ post.

The Stags wasted chances in both halves, with Stephen Quinn blasting wide and full-back Stephen McLaughlin pulling a shot past the far post.

Crewe keeper Arthur Okonkwo pushed around Hawkins’ powerful header from a George Maris free-kick.

Okonkwo produced another fine save when tipping over from Ollie Clarke after the Mansfield skipper chested down and hit a powerful half-volley in the second half.

Crewe emerged from their shell with Agyei smacking an effort onto the post before setting up Baker-Richardson’s goal.

But the Stags were far from finished and their comeback win was their third success in the last four games and lifted Nigel Clough’s side up to sixth in the table.

