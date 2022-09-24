Search

24 Sept 2022

Barnsley cruise to victory over Charlton

Josh Benson, James Norwood and Devante Cole goals ensured Barnsley beat Charlton 3-1 in Sky Bet League One.

Jack Payne scored five minutes from time but it was little consolation for the Addicks.

Benson opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a strike from 35 yards, leaving Craig MacGillivray with no chance as the shot sailed into the top-left corner.

Ben Garner’s side had a good opportunity to draw level in the 24th minute when Corey Blackett-Taylor was gifted possession, but the 25-year-old fired wide.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 54th minute. Cole crossed low to strike partner Norwood, who provided a neat backheel to finish from inside the six-yard box.

Michael Duff’s side added a third goal in the 76th minute when Jordan Williams found himself in behind the Charlton backline, playing a ball across the box to Cole who calmly slotted home.

The visitors scored in the 85th minute through Payne who finished from inside the box.

