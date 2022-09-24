Search

24 Sept 2022

George Miller brace helps Doncaster end losing run with victory over Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:01 PM

George Miller scored twice as Doncaster ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 4-1 triumph over struggling Crawley.

Joseph Olowu put Rovers ahead just before the break but James Tilley levelled for the visitors almost immediately.

Miller’s second-half brace, the first from the penalty spot, saw Doncaster take control and Kyle Hurst capped the win with Rovers’ fourth late on.

Olowu broke the deadlock after 40 minutes when he headed home under pressure from Luke Molyneux’s deep cross.

But the advantage would last less than two minutes as Crawley scythed through the Rovers defence to equalise, Tilley making space inside the box before finding the bottom corner.

Miller restored Doncaster’s lead from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Crawley were penalised for handball.

Rovers found some breathing space in the 67th minute when they added a third goal. Miller inadvertently got in the way of a shot from Kieran Agard but found his composure and lashed a shot home off the underside of the crossbar from just inside the box.

And the win was rounded off seven minutes from time when Hurst surged through the middle and finished confidently from the edge of the box.

