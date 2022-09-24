Search

24 Sept 2022

Blackbeard plunders Middle Park at Newmarket

Blackbeard plunders Middle Park at Newmarket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 4:36 PM

Blackbeard led home a Ballydoyle one-two in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket as Aidan O’Brien recorded a record seventh victory in the Group One contest.

It was the winner’s second successive Group One win and third-straight win at Pattern level as he followed up back-to-back French triumphs in the Prix Robert Papin and Prix Morny.

One of Blackbeard’s regular rivals Persian Force was the early pace-setter, with Ryan Moore content to track the July Stakes scorer and market leader Marshman, who was far too keen in the hands of Clifford Lee and pulled his way to the front.

As Persian Force’s stride began to shorten and Marshman started to wilt, Moore made his move and put the race to bed in a matter of strides as Blackbeard hit top gear inside the final furlong.

Having missed the break, stablemate The Antarctic kept on well for second, with the game Persian Force once again taking a spot on the podium in third.

O’Brien said of the winner: “He’s a character, but there’s no badness whatsoever in him, he just likes to get on with stuff.

“He’s very genuine and like everybody, he’s just not keen on waiting and likes to get on with it. If you start curtailing him he’ll slam his foot into the ground and start goose stepping, which is unusual for a colt but he’s always done it. He can do whatever he wants, really!

“I’m not sure if he’ll run again this season, he’s very valuable to us. He’s so precocious, fast and strong and he has been very busy. I’ll see what everybody wants to do.”

Paddy Power cut Blackbeard to 10-1 from 20-1 for the 2000 Guineas, but O’Brien views him as more of a sprinter. Coral make him a 6-1 co-favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot along with stablemate Little Big Bear and Roger Varian’s Sakheer.

“I think he’s all about speed rather than a Guineas horse. He got to the front today wasn’t doing a whole lot,” O’Brien added.

“He’s very straightforward really, he just doesn’t like waiting. It’s his way of saying ‘I’m ready, come on, let me get on with it.’

“I think that was Blackbeard’s best performance and The Antarctic has been improving with every run, too.

“That was Blackbeard’s seventh run and he’s been on the go a long time, so I’m not sure if he’ll run again. Next year he looks a sprinter – he’s very quick and can quicken.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media