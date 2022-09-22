In Pictures: Limerick's Athlunkard Boat Club hosts special open day

ATHLUNKARD Boat Club recently held an open day which afforded the club an opportunity to showcase the renovation works which have been ongoing for the last few years and are now at completion stage.
The special day also included a boat-naming ceremony to honour people who have contributed to and supported the club over a long period of time.
Six new rowing boats were named after Patricia Lonergan, Denis O’Shaughnessy, Louie Murnane, Dom Glynn, the McEnery family and Unity Credit Union.
The large attendance enjoyed a BBQ while being entertained by St Mary’s Prize Band in wonderful sunshine.
Pictures were taken by Sinead Kiely
