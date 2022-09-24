Search

24 Sept 2022

In-form Treaty United face crucial Longford clash in promotion bid

Matt Keane, of Treaty United, gets his shot away during their Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD at the Markets Field

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

AFTER the high of their impressive Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win over Premier Division UCD at the Markets Field, Treaty United resume action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division season today, Saturday.

Promotion play-off chasing Treaty, who will take on another top flight side in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, Derry City, face another crucial fixture in their promotion bid this weekend when travelling to Bishopsgate to lock horns with fourth-placed Longford Town this Saturday. The game has a 4pm kick-off.

Treaty currently sit in fifth-place in the First Division, occupying the final promotion play-off position in the table.
Tommy Barrett's charges enjoy a significant nine point lead over sixth-placed Wexford in the standings.

Treaty's glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final meeting with Derry City will take place at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm. The game will be live on RTE2 TV and the RTE Player.

The second semi-final will take place later that same day when First Division Waterford FC host Damian Duff's Shelbourne FC at the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford on Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm. The game will be shown live on RTÉ2 TV as well as on the RTÉ Player.

