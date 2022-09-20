Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15

Savannah Marshall’s world middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields has been rescheduled for October 15 at London’s O2 Arena.
The eagerly-awaited contest was postponed earlier this month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.
Organisers swiftly set about rearranging the contest, which is the culmination of a decades-long rivalry following Marshall’s victory over the American as an amateur.
The bill will remain the same with Mikaela Mayer facing Alycia Baumgardner for the world featherweight title in the chief support.
Tokyo Olympic champion Lauren Price, plus former amateur team-mates Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, are also on the all-female card.
