Limerick teenager called up to Republic of Ireland U21 squad

LIMERICK teenager Dara Costelloe has been called into the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad ahead of Friday’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Off First Leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.

Burnley's Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and the St Patrick’s Athletic duo Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu have been added to Manager Jim Crawford’s squad for the big game.

Former Aisling Annacotty player Costelloe is called into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for the first time.

Costelloe made his competitive debut for Burnley in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season at the end of July, a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield.

Costelloe, a former Aisling Annacotty schoolboy, who finished top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions for the Burnley U23s last season, was included on the first-team bench for the last seven games of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Costelloe extended his Clarets contract this summer having impressed in and around the first-team squad.

The highly-rated Costelloe, who attended Lisnagry NS and Castletroy College, joined the Academy of the English side from Galway Utd after impressing in a trial with the club.

He played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL and then joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.

The Rep of Ireland U21 squad met up in Dublin on Sunday and will train at Abbotstown this week.



Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad:



Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)



UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time)

Friday, September 23 | Ireland U21 v Israel U21, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, KO 7pm

Tuesday, September 27 | Israel U21 v Ireland U21, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel KO 7pm